Mahira Khan Is Turning Heads, Literally, With This Refusal-to-Adjust Instagram Photo

Pakistani film actress Mahira Khan, who often treats her fans with jaw-dropping stills, posted a picture recently, where she decided to break the conventional rules for once.

Posting the image, the actress wrote, “Someone suggested adjusting the photo…bhai hum nahi hotey adjust (I won’t adjust/compromise).”

In the photograph, the actress can be seen in a de-glam avatar with a low-bun, looking endearingly into the camera. However, there is a catch -- the image is woefully titled, making it look like the actress is lying on her side.

Though it confused the audience at first, everybody soon realized from her caption what she meant. People praised the actress for her smart move.

One user wrote, “Almost felt like I had to stretch my arms out to break your fall.”

“You don’t even need to, you’re perfect the way you are!” a second user wrote.

Another Instagrammer commented, “This frame is better though!”

Some people also thought that the actress was lying on the floor, with one reaction reading, “At first, I thought you fell down on the floor!”

The 35-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia’s directorial Raees, which starred Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

She has also been a part of the Fawad Khan starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt, an action drama that has been written and directed by Bilal Lashari.

