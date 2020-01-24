Mahira Khan Is Turning Heads, Literally, With This Refusal-to-Adjust Instagram Photo
In the photograph, the actress can be seen in a de-glam avatar with a low-bun, looking endearingly into the camera.
Image credits: Mahira Khan/Twitter.
Pakistani film actress Mahira Khan, who often treats her fans with jaw-dropping stills, posted a picture recently, where she decided to break the conventional rules for once.
Posting the image, the actress wrote, “Someone suggested adjusting the photo…bhai hum nahi hotey adjust (I won’t adjust/compromise).”
In the photograph, the actress can be seen in a de-glam avatar with a low-bun, looking endearingly into the camera. However, there is a catch -- the image is woefully titled, making it look like the actress is lying on her side.
Though it confused the audience at first, everybody soon realized from her caption what she meant. People praised the actress for her smart move.
One user wrote, “Almost felt like I had to stretch my arms out to break your fall.”
“You don’t even need to, you’re perfect the way you are!” a second user wrote.
Another Instagrammer commented, “This frame is better though!”
Some people also thought that the actress was lying on the floor, with one reaction reading, “At first, I thought you fell down on the floor!”
The 35-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia’s directorial Raees, which starred Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.
She has also been a part of the Fawad Khan starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt, an action drama that has been written and directed by Bilal Lashari.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Wins Hearts with Adorable Dog Video, Watch Here
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World
- Tata Altroz Undercuts Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 by Atleast Rs 30,000
- Your Next Android Phone May Use ISRO NavIC Navigation: Everything You Need to Know