Mahouts Fired After Disturbing Video of Them Beating Temple Elephant in Kerala Goes Viral

2-min read

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
The word 'Sapiens' is derived from the Latin phrase for 'wise'. Yet we Homo Sapiens often act in ways that are not only unwise but also cruel, especially when said cruelty is inflicted on other, purportedly lesser intelligent, species with the sole intention of personal entertainment.

The latest in a regular stream of such atrocities is a video of a poor temple elephant being beaten in Thrissur, Kerala. In the clip that has been going viral on Twitter, the helpless elephant can be seen being mercilessly beaten by the mahout seemingly in charge of it.

In the caption, the use tweeted the video wrote that the elephant's name was Karnan and that the "gentle giant" was once a temple elephant.




The heartbreaking video evoked pained responses from all and sundry and many protested against the mahouts' disturbing treatment of a gentle animal in captivity.













After outrage, a local animal rights activism NGO called 'Voice for Asian Elephants Society' who apparently "investigated" the incident after they found out about it through social media. They put up a post on Twitter, stating that the mahouts had been fired and that the elephant had been transferred to a safer home in Palakkad where it is being monitored by forest department officials.




Elephants are important animals and cultural symbols in Kerala, which boasts of many elephant festivals such as Thrissur's own 'Thrissur Pooram'. In fact, the elephant pageantry that helps temples rake in profits has often been questioned by animals rights activists for alleged mistreatment of the gentle giants.
