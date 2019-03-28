Mahouts Fired After Disturbing Video of Them Beating Temple Elephant in Kerala Goes Viral
Elephants are important animals and cultural symbols in Kerala, which boasts of many elephant festivals such as 'Thrissur Pooram'. The abuse of the elephant on tape has caused widespread anger.
Elephants are important animals and cultural symbols in Kerala, which boasts of many elephant festivals such as 'Thrissur Pooram'. The abuse of the elephant on tape has caused widespread anger.
The latest in a regular stream of such atrocities is a video of a poor temple elephant being beaten in Thrissur, Kerala. In the clip that has been going viral on Twitter, the helpless elephant can be seen being mercilessly beaten by the mahout seemingly in charge of it.
In the caption, the use tweeted the video wrote that the elephant's name was Karnan and that the "gentle giant" was once a temple elephant.
Karnan the gentle giant,once a temple elephant ,being mercilessly beaten up in thrissur ,kerala pic.twitter.com/hNNGF7VyID— (@pramodchandrase) March 25, 2019
The heartbreaking video evoked pained responses from all and sundry and many protested against the mahouts' disturbing treatment of a gentle animal in captivity.
Nothing, neither logic nor reason, can justify this torture. These men must be severely punished by the law. India has the laws to charge these sadists - and prosecute we must.— FraudGuru (@RandomRoaming) March 26, 2019
What an inhuman lot we humans have become!
Gods own Country But Hell on Earth for Elephants #Kerala https://t.co/sZWUzwpyUe— Anika (@anikasleem) March 25, 2019
Is there a petition or anything we can do? It says ONCE a temple elephant.. implies he left the temple??? .. a little confusing ??? Clearly he's being abused .. the copy is ambiguous..thought it was a sanctuary because ONCE implies past tense. He's where now then? Not temple?— Sam (@samjarvis49) March 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/Jq6Ue3qNYT This is cruel and mean. God will visit these men and send a lion to Punish them. I will pray for their soul.— M LeMont (@MisterSalesman) March 26, 2019
RT @pramodchandrase Karnan the gentle giant,once a temple elephant ,being mercilessly beaten up in thrissur ,kerala
After outrage, a local animal rights activism NGO called 'Voice for Asian Elephants Society' who apparently "investigated" the incident after they found out about it through social media. They put up a post on Twitter, stating that the mahouts had been fired and that the elephant had been transferred to a safer home in Palakkad where it is being monitored by forest department officials.
@vfaes_org has investigated this story. Our founder has filed a complaint against owners & mahouts. A Case was booked by Trissur district forest officers. Mahouts were fired. The elephant has been transferred to Palakkad district, & is being monitored closely by the forest dept.— VFAES (@vfaes_org) March 26, 2019
Elephants are important animals and cultural symbols in Kerala, which boasts of many elephant festivals such as Thrissur's own 'Thrissur Pooram'. In fact, the elephant pageantry that helps temples rake in profits has often been questioned by animals rights activists for alleged mistreatment of the gentle giants.
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s