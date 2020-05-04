BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Mai Liquor Deta Hu': Twitter's Meme Game on Long Queues Outside Alcohol Shops is Puntastic

'Mai Liquor Deta Hu': Twitter's Meme Game on Long Queues Outside Alcohol Shops is Puntastic

People were seen lined up in long queues outside the liquor shops to get their stock of booze refilled, with social distancing norms thrown to air at most places.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
In the third phase of the nation-wide lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus, the government has issued partial relaxation like allowing movement in green zones, reopening of some non-essential shops like stationary shops, etc. But amid all this, the reopening of liquor shops after dry weeks has created the buzz around the country.

People were seen lined up in long queues outside the liquor shops on Monday morning to get their stock of booze refilled, with social distancing norms thrown to air at most places. Firecrackers were burst in Karnataka and buyers were showered with flowers by the shopkeepers in Mirzapur. The situation in east Delhi went so much out of hand that the administration had to order the closure of booze shops as people were not following the norms.

The Twitter once again did what it does best; it went ahead with its the meme game. Here are some of the gems:












