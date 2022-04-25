'Mai' Scene Depicting How Women Have to Work While Grieving Starts a Dialogue on Twitter

Sakshi Tanwar’s show “Mai” has caused quite a stir on the internet as Twitter is experiencing a deluge of memes. The show has been subtitled ‘A Mother’s Rage’, and is about a middle-class mother, whose daughter is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. This is when the mother starts questioning the death of her daughter and becomes vengeful. This one scene from the show that is going viral on Twitter perfectly depicts how women in our country have to perform their kitchen-related tasks even while grieving the death of their child. The scene, for all the right reasons, has started a conversation about the burden of civility which is expected from women in our families.

“Sadly the older generation of people will never leave this tradition behind them. When someone is grieving of their loved ones dying… people will come over expecting whole load of food and tea to be served to them,” wrote one person. Another person wrote, “Here us, the people of south-east, should have learnt from the west that If someone dies we should serve their families n not the other way round. But alas Only negativity is accepted.”

Life of a lot of women. pic.twitter.com/QfBqp408BQ — Asma Azam (@AsmaAzam71) April 23, 2022

Funeral culture in Zim/SA. One has to worry about feeding guests, some of whom you haven’t seen in years, and most often the guests are always complaining “sodla nini?” Mxm https://t.co/vItQ5WHn8R — Kimma‍ (@kimistry8) April 24, 2022

Please don’t expect tea at a grieving home! https://t.co/FNYr1p28lU — Shunya se Ananth! (@zeero2Infinity) April 24, 2022

Have seen first hand how fucked up everything is https://t.co/nMxjy0PdWV — Suyesh (@reXs311) April 24, 2022

Soo true, it's even more grieving that ppl aren't acknowledging the fact. Damn… There were ppl sharing a woman with oxygen mask cooking in the kitchen as "mum's true love".

https://t.co/8eEuF3nMNt — karthi (@beingkarthiii) April 25, 2022

Tanwar has worked in some superhit television soaps and has also won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. Both the shows – Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain are a milestone in Sakshi’s career.

Recently, the actor took a trip down memory lane as she visited the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The second season of the show stars actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles as Ram and Priya. Sakshi was indeed nostalgic after coming back to the sets post 8 years. And talking about the lead pair with ETimes, the actor said that Disha and Nakuul have “taken the show to next level.”

