'Main Peeche Reh Gaya': Mika Singh Mocks Badshah for Allegedly Paying for Fake Social Media Likes

Singer Mika Singh took a sly dig at rapper Badshah on Sunday for paying Rs 75 lakh for fake followers on social media. And as you'd expect, it was hilarious.

Over the last few weeks, several celebrities have been questioned for paying huge amounts for fake followers on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

After a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday, initial reports suggested that Badshah had allegedly paid over Rs. 75 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers.

The developments came after the Mumbai Police bust the sensational scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi.

Probing Trivedi's July 11 complaint that some persons had created her fake Instagram profile and were approaching other celebrities in the entertainment industry with similar offers, the CIU got cracking to expose the mega-scam with international ramifications.

However, Badshah has denied any involvement in the fake social media followers scam, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The rapper issued a statement on Saturday evening, where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.

Taking a dig at Badshah and other celebs involved in the scam, Mika wrote on Facebook that he should not have spent his money buying houses and investing in property; instead, he too should have paid for fake followers.

"I’m so stupid I bought more than 50 houses and always invest in properties , give my 10 percent to the charities.. I should also buy views and followers toh mere bhi record hote. Haye mai sabse peeche reh gaya," he wrote.

Not just Badshah, celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have been allegedly involved in the fake follower scam too.

READ: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Among High-profile Celebrities to be Questioned in ‘Fake Follower’ Scam

Priyanka and Deepika are among the eight other Bollywood bigwigs to be quizzed in connection with the matter which is being touted as first of its kind in the country. The scam surfaced after the Mumbai Police arrested a man identified as Abhishek Dinesh Daude over creating fake profiles on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)