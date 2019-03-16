English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MainBhiChowkidar: BJP's New War Cry Tops Worldwide Trends on Twitter
In the two hours since it was posted, the video had already garnered 33,000 likes and 11,000 retweets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts salute at the CISF's 50th Raising Day, in Ghaziabad. Also seen is CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan. (Image: PTI)
Even as the final battle lines are being drawn for the upcoming general elections, PM Narendra Modi has launched a powerful strike, with the BJP's new campaign going viral within minutes and topping global trends on Twitter.
The PM posted a video on his Twitter handle, which showed a diverse line-up of Indian citizens proud to be the chowkidars of their own homes, and ultimately, of the country. Accompanying the video was a message: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying - #MainBhiChowkidar".
It also invites ordinary citizens to take the oral pledge. This time around, the social media-savvy BJP will be using a new online feature of Twitter, called conversation cards on Twitter. Supporters will get a personalised Twitter message from the PM upon taking the pledge and supporting the campaign.
Just as in 2014, when the BJP had weaponised Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's chaiwaala comment into a potent slogan, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai' has been turned against the grand old party.
The PM will also interact with people from all over the country on March 31 as another part of this campaign.
Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019
But, I am not alone.
Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.
Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.
Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar
Just as in 2014, when the BJP had weaponised Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's chaiwaala comment into a potent slogan, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai' has been turned against the grand old party.
The PM will also interact with people from all over the country on March 31 as another part of this campaign.
