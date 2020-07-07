'Maintain Social Distancing': Mumbai Police Wish MSD on His Birthday with 'Stay Home' Message

Ace Indian cricketer and captain cool MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today and wishes are pouring in for him.

Mumbai Police, too, wished captain cool and have once again killed two birds with one stone. In their birthday wish for Dhoni, they also drove home the message of staying indoors amid pandemic.

"Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus Happy Birthday, Captain Cool. #HappyBirthdayMahi #SocialDistancing (sic)," they wrote in the tweet.

Dhoni has earned the reputation of being captain cool as he steered the Indian cricket team to many victories under his captaincy with a cool and composed demeanor.

Mumbai Police wished master blaster Sachin Tendulkar similarly on his birthday in April. They stumped us with their wishes to India’s ace cricketer and a message on staying home to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“Sach, it’s safest to stay IN! (sic),” the Mumbai Police tweeted with a video which said “Even the birthday boy is not out these days.”