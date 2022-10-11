Majestic Four-million-year-old Cosmic Bubble ‘Nebula’ Captured by NASA

NASA enthralled people all over the world with yet another magnificent look from deep space. It released a photo on Instagram on Sunday, October 9, 2022, showcasing the blue cosmic Bubble Nebula captured by its old Hubble Space Telescope which has been in service for 32 years now.

The accompanying image depicts one of the most widely recognised star bubbles, NGC 7635, popularly known as The Bubble Nebula. The nebula is seen in visible light by NASA’s Hubble Wide Field Camera-3, which highlights its spectacular colours: hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red.



NASA states while releasing the image, ”Gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes into space at a speed of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometers per hour); when the hot ‘stellar wind’ meets the surrounding frigidness of space, it folds and forms an outer edge.⁣”

The image’s upper left and centre are where you can see space dust, which is further explained by the fact that it features dense columns of chilly hydrogen gas.

In space, a nebula is a massive cloud of gas and dust composed largely of hydrogen and helium. Despite the fact that the dust and gases in a nebula are widely spread, gravity has the ability to begin progressively gathering some of the dust and gas clumps. As these clusters get bigger and bigger, their gravitational pull gets stronger.

The striking picture portrays the star bubble, a cosmic bubble wrap located in the constellation Cassiopeia 7000 light-years away from our planet. NASA posted the photograph to its Instagram account, stating that the star in the nebula is 45 times larger than our own. It has been around for more than 4 million years and will become a supernova in 10 to 20 million years.

