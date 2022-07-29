'Make Instagram Instagram Again' Campaign Wins as App to Roll Back 'TikTok Clone' Features

Instagram’s latest update is upsetting users all across the globe who have been saying that the platform now resembles TikTok too closely for comfort. The general consensus seems to be that Instagram has been giving a real push to video content created by content creators, in the process losing out on actually functioning as a social medium that is supposed to connect people to their friends. If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you would have noticed that you get a lot more Reels on your feed now, and many of them are not even from pages you have followed.

In fact, the “Make Instagram Instagram again” campaign got so serious that now Instagram is planning to sideline the TikTok-like features. “I’m glad we took a risk,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri was quoted as saying Thursday in an interview with Platformer’s Casey Newton, reports AFP. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.”

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian lent their voices to the campaign against these features. The rallying cry derives from a change.org petition by the same name that had over 229,000 signatures as of late Thursday.

Kylie Jenner, with 360 million followers, takes issue with the IG redesign: “Make Instagram Instagram Again” pic.twitter.com/zYPYvRtAGT — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) July 25, 2022

Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!! — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 24, 2022

Instagram is one major product feature away from being pretty irrelevant IG has evolved into an app to please advertisers (video-based) and creators (not friends) People want friends photos, not TikTok reels — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) July 26, 2022

Watching instagram actively kill itself trying so hard to be TikTok and failing is insane — Loey (@Loeybug) July 25, 2022

Instagram should just release a separate app called Reels and make Instagram into a photo sharing app again. Sick and tired of this TikTok clone. — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 25, 2022

Is there a social media platform where I can see stuff posted by people I follow? Twitter is pushing cringe threads and viral tweets by strangers Instagram is pushing cringe reels by strangers TikTok is cringe dances Linkedin is cringe business gurus — litquidity (@litcapital) July 26, 2022

Instagram is obsessing over creators. What percentage of the users are creators pls. It’s a social platform, not an entertainment one. Tiktok is literally an entertainment platform. I want to see my friends! — Lufthansa hate account (@mxmsworld) July 27, 2022

As per IANS, Instagram will roll back the offending features, including the full-screen home feed and will also temporarily reduce recommended posts.

(With inputs from agencies)

