Make Medicines, Not Walls: Nazma Aapi's Advice to Trump after US Asked India for Anti-Malarial Drug

Nazma aapi is back and this time with a suggestion for US President Donald Trump who warned India of retaliation for not exporting Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against Coronavirus, to the US.

“Who had asked you to build a wall? You should have made a wall instead,” says Nazma Aapi in her signature Old Delhi Urdu accent.

Nazma Aapi is a comic character played by Saloni Gaur and has recently risen to fame for her satire on several issues like anti-CAA protests, Delhi Police’s action against the protesters, etc. Gaur is a 20-year-old undergraduate student of Political Science at Delhi University.

The video on Trump comes days after the US president warned India of retaliation if it did not supply the anti-malarial drug to them. It has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for Covid-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

Trump, in a phone call last week, had requested Prime Minister Modi to release the hold on American order of the malaria drug, of which India is the major producer. India lifted the hold on Tuesday. India on Monday agreed to lift the ban on export of Hydroxychloroquine to the US.

