Makeup Artist Creates Mind-blowing Optical Illusion on Face, Internet is Gobsmacked

Optical illusions and puzzles have always been our favorite activity to solve since childhood. Today, these illusions have mixed with art, paint, dance, and even make up. Jumping to the blend of optical illusions and make-up, Mimi Choi, a makeup artist is going viral on social media. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Choi is known for her creative illusion makeup skills that leave the netizens with their jaw dropped. One such video of her brilliant skills have taken the internet by storm showing multiple eyes, lips, ears and nose painted on her face. Turning her face into a canvas, the short clip shows her applying red lipstick on what appears to be her lips. But what stands out is that those are not her lips but her closed eyelid. Soon, she opens her eyes and we see another illusion painted on her face next to the “lips.” What appeared to be another open eye was just makeup and then she follows the smile with a crooked smile.

Watch the video here with the caption that asks what their favorite makeup routine is:

The brilliant makeup skills on the show have the ability to fool anyone as the drawn up parts look as real as the original eyes and ears. Choi even painted the safety pins earrings on the ears drawn on her forehead. The stunning video blew away many and even attracted comments from various celebrities. Multiple people compared the look to being high or feeling trippy on drugs. Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell also complimented the artist’s skills.

In another post, she briefed about the inspiration for the look in a paragraph. She wrote that this was makeup and told people to trust their instincts. She elaborated that she had to sleep with her bald cap and illusion on because painting the side of her head made her nauseous.

The video created so of buzz that even NBA player Rex Chapman shared the clip on his Twitter handle comparing the look to what it feels like when edibles hit.

Mimi revealed that it took her almost 8 hours to achieve the look. What did you think about her illusion creating skills?

