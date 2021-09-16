CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Makeup Became Filters': Indians Are Reminiscing Life 'Before Instagram'
2-MIN READ

'Makeup Became Filters': Indians Are Reminiscing Life 'Before Instagram'

The trend on Twitter seems to be dissing the viral trends on Instagram. (Image Credits: Shutterstock)

The trend on Twitter seems to be dissing the viral trends on Instagram such as 'Dalgona Cofee' as well as features such as "Ask Me Anything".

A new trend seems to have started on Twitter based on the age-old Before-After concept. While it is tough to say how the trend started, people took to the micro-blogging platform on Thursday to write how life was before Instagram came in, and how life is now, with the photo-sharing platform on everybody’s fingertips. The trend on Twitter seems to be dissing the viral trends on Instagram such as ‘Dalgona Cofee’ as well as features such as “Ask Me Anything". From Salman Bhai-Selmon Bhoi to Cofee-Dalgona, the trend continues to give gems.

Another trend had started on the microblogging site a few weeks back from the old pickup line, ‘Did it hurt?’ usually followed up with ‘When you fell from heaven?’ Except in the new re-hashed version, the ‘fall from heaven’ had been changed to become a much more accurate version: a line you’ll relate to, even if it feels like its part of a personal attack from the universe in the form of a stranger’s tweet.

first published:September 16, 2021, 15:21 IST