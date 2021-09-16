'Makeup Became Filters': Indians Are Reminiscing Life 'Before Instagram'

A new trend seems to have started on Twitter based on the age-old Before-After concept. While it is tough to say how the trend started, people took to the micro-blogging platform on Thursday to write how life was before Instagram came in, and how life is now, with the photo-sharing platform on everybody’s fingertips. The trend on Twitter seems to be dissing the viral trends on Instagram such as ‘Dalgona Cofee’ as well as features such as “Ask Me Anything". From Salman Bhai-Selmon Bhoi to Cofee-Dalgona, the trend continues to give gems.

Pic1: Before Instagram:Pic2: After Instagram: pic.twitter.com/dlekICaxrM— Notebook of Memes (@notebookofmemes) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : MakeupAfter Instagram : Filters — Kunal Mahatha (@Bloody_humorous) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: ppl with Normal namesAfter Instagram: lipstick spoiler ,king’s queen ,papa ki pari,Mr/ mrs chutiya — PK (@Pallichutney) September 16, 2021

Before instagram: what’s your name?After instagram : tell me your name without telling me your name?— Divyam Munjal (@MunjalDivyam) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: cake cuttingAfter Instagram: cake murder — Yuvraj Pratap Rao (@yuvrajuv444) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : MinorsAfter Instagram : Nibba Nibbi — Baby Muffin‍♀️ (@Babyy_Muffinn) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram- Survival kitAfter Instagram- Amazing Gadget — Sagar Budhwani (@Sagarbudhwani_) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : GymAfter Instagram: Physically Fit Physically Fit Physically Physically Physically Fit https://t.co/6FuRJBmfHG — Karan✨ (@Imtoxicmunda) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Pls don’t ask me personal questions.After Instagram: Ask me anything. — Dakshita (@dakshitanjr) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: “Clerk"After instagram: “Bank Executive" — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: UnemployedAfter Instagram: Influencer— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Born on 6 JanAfter Instagram : landed on earth on 6 Jan, downloaded by mommy on 6 Jan, cake murder on 6 Jan, midnight calls on 6 jan, doctor spanked my booty on 6 Jan — Observer (@its_simu) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: bedsheets, lights, pillows, parks, cloudsAfter Instagram : ASTHETIC — Geethika (@shetalksalot__) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: maggieAfter Instagram : Tawa vegetable masala maggie— Geethika (@shetalksalot__) September 16, 2021

Another trend had started on the microblogging site a few weeks back from the old pickup line, ‘Did it hurt?’ usually followed up with ‘When you fell from heaven?’ Except in the new re-hashed version, the ‘fall from heaven’ had been changed to become a much more accurate version: a line you’ll relate to, even if it feels like its part of a personal attack from the universe in the form of a stranger’s tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here