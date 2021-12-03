Making a Difference: Karnataka Man Hires 'Special' Trio at His Vehicle Service Centre

A couple of months ago, businessman Ayub Khan of Gokak in Belagavi district of Karnataka was approached by a hearing impaired person who asked for a job. Khan tried to help him by speaking to several friends and get the man a job, but was unsuccessful. People were reluctant in hiring these specially-abled candidates as they thought it would be risky at times. Khan, who runs a service centre for vehicles then decided to hire these specially-abled candidates himself. He brought in five such people and began training them. It was not an easy task since communicating with them effectively was a bit of a problem. “Eventually I learnt sign language and understood that they do a lot of lip reading. So I began communicating likewise. Out of five, two couldn’t fit in. But three performed really well. So I hired them," says an elated Ayub Khan.

Ramesh, Maruthi and Rahul – the trio who are the heart of the service centre now are very disciplined and do their job to the best of their abilities. From inspection, washing, foaming, oiling, vacuuming- the trio know how to do it all. The trio are well known in in Gokak who work at the service centre and now customers come in search of them to service their vehicles.

“Society has a certain image of these specially-abled people. All they need is a chance. All three of them come from lower-middle class sections of the society. Their families are elated with this job since they were worried about future. Now that they are earning, looking after themselves, I am sure they will set a good example. More and more people should come forward to recruit them wherever possible,” says Khan.

“I was a bit wary when I learnt these three are specially-abled but I must say they have done an awesome job. They know what they are doing and don’t waste time at all. The service centre staff seems to know very well how to communicate with them and they do it well. The job is done and with neatness, it’s a good initiative by the owner as well," said Shivaram, a customer. ​

