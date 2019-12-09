Making Waves: Filipino Surfer Saves Rival from Drowning, Gives up Chance to Win Gold

A surfer from the Philippines is winning hearts all over the Internet after he gave up an opportunity to win a race to save another contestant from drowning.

After Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat’s leash broke apart and was being swept away by the waves, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay didn’t give a second thought before giving up the game to save his co-participant from drowning.

The incident, which has now gone viral, occurred during the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Facebook user Jefferson Ganuelas shared some pictures from the incident and the gesture has been hailed across social media platforms. “Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race for gold medal. #pilipinoheart is soooo goood!!! One of the best,” the man wrote online.

The official page of 2019 SEA Games also shared the incident on Facebook, praising Casugay, and wrote “We're proud of you, Boss Roger”

Many commented on the true sportsmanship spirit of Casugay. One Facebook user wrote, “God Bless Our Filipino Surfers with Big Hearts.”

Another user congratulated Casugay on Twitter by writing, “This is worth more than a gold medal. God bless you. When I read this, it melts my heart. I salute you!”

This is worth more than gold medal. Mabuhay ka, Roger. Pinoy talaga. Proud ako sayo. God bless you. 🙏🙏🙏 When I read this, it melts my heart. ❤️ I salute you! — Susan Caderma (@susan_caderma) December 7, 2019

