Making Waves: Filipino Surfer Saves Rival from Drowning, Gives up Chance to Win Gold
After Arip Nurhidayat’s leash broke apart and was being swept away by the waves, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay didn’t give it a second thought before giving up the game to save his co-participant from drowning.
Image credits: Jefferson Ganuelas / Facebook.
A surfer from the Philippines is winning hearts all over the Internet after he gave up an opportunity to win a race to save another contestant from drowning.
After Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat’s leash broke apart and was being swept away by the waves, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay didn’t give a second thought before giving up the game to save his co-participant from drowning.
The incident, which has now gone viral, occurred during the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.
Facebook user Jefferson Ganuelas shared some pictures from the incident and the gesture has been hailed across social media platforms. “Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race for gold medal. #pilipinoheart is soooo goood!!! One of the best,” the man wrote online.
The official page of 2019 SEA Games also shared the incident on Facebook, praising Casugay, and wrote “We're proud of you, Boss Roger”
Many commented on the true sportsmanship spirit of Casugay. One Facebook user wrote, “God Bless Our Filipino Surfers with Big Hearts.”
Another user congratulated Casugay on Twitter by writing, “This is worth more than a gold medal. God bless you. When I read this, it melts my heart. I salute you!”
This is worth more than gold medal. Mabuhay ka, Roger. Pinoy talaga. Proud ako sayo. God bless you. 🙏🙏🙏 When I read this, it melts my heart. ❤️ I salute you!— Susan Caderma (@susan_caderma) December 7, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting