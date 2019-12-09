Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Making Waves: Filipino Surfer Saves Rival from Drowning, Gives up Chance to Win Gold

After Arip Nurhidayat’s leash broke apart and was being swept away by the waves, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay didn’t give it a second thought before giving up the game to save his co-participant from drowning.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Making Waves: Filipino Surfer Saves Rival from Drowning, Gives up Chance to Win Gold
Image credits: Jefferson Ganuelas / Facebook.

A surfer from the Philippines is winning hearts all over the Internet after he gave up an opportunity to win a race to save another contestant from drowning.

After Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat’s leash broke apart and was being swept away by the waves, Filippino surfer Roger Casugay didn’t give a second thought before giving up the game to save his co-participant from drowning.

The incident, which has now gone viral, occurred during the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Facebook user Jefferson Ganuelas shared some pictures from the incident and the gesture has been hailed across social media platforms. “Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race for gold medal. #pilipinoheart is soooo goood!!! One of the best,” the man wrote online.

The official page of 2019 SEA Games also shared the incident on Facebook, praising Casugay, and wrote “We're proud of you, Boss Roger”

Many commented on the true sportsmanship spirit of Casugay. One Facebook user wrote, “God Bless Our Filipino Surfers with Big Hearts.”

Another user congratulated Casugay on Twitter by writing, “This is worth more than a gold medal. God bless you. When I read this, it melts my heart. I salute you!”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram