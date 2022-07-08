CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#ShinzoAbe#IndvsEng
Home » News » Buzz » 'Malad, Not Maldives': Man Takes a 'Dip' in Water-logged Mumbai Roads
2-MIN READ

'Malad, Not Maldives': Man Takes a 'Dip' in Water-logged Mumbai Roads

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 18:00 IST

The man, with his hands behind his head like he is lying on a hammock, pays no heed to the cars and buses splashing water on him. (Credits: Facebook)

The man, with his hands behind his head like he is lying on a hammock, pays no heed to the cars and buses splashing water on him. (Credits: Facebook)

As heavy spells of rain shower over Mumbai, cases of water logging, an inevitable consequence, were witnessed in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for various parts of Maharashtra. As heavy spells of rain shower over Mumbai, cases of water logging, an inevitable consequence, were witnessed in several areas. While most Mumbaikars would crib and complain, a video of a man enjoying the adversity is going viral on social media. The video, shared by a Facebook user, shows a man lying on the water-clogged road, fully submerged. The man, with his hands behind his head like he is lying on a hammock, pays no heed to the cars and buses splashing water on him.

Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Thank you BMC for making this man feel like the Maldives in Malad.” Take a look:

The man, with his hands behind his head like he is lying on a hammock, pays no heed to the cars and buses splashing water on him. (Credits: Facebook)

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 11,000 views and hundreds of netizens registering their reactions in the comment section. One user called it an “expression of enjoyment.” Another called it a “free swimming pool,” while another called it a “water park.” Another wrote, “After this, he should have no fear of COVID and need of any vaccine.”

Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers since the start of June. Several areas reported water logging. The Sion Circle in Mumbai was believed to be one of the most severe cases.

Here is another clip from Andheri.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation barred entry of the general public at all the beaches in the wake of heavy rainfall. BMC has allowed entry only from 6 AM to 10 AM. As per data, Mumbai, since June 1, recorded a rainfall amounting to 43 percent of the average rainfall required. The city recorded over 200mm rainfall over a span of 36 hours, ending Tuesday afternoon. The wet spell is expected to not relent anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:July 08, 2022, 18:00 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 18:00 IST