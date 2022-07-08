'Malad, Not Maldives': Man Takes a 'Dip' in Water-logged Mumbai Roads

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for various parts of Maharashtra. As heavy spells of rain shower over Mumbai, cases of water logging, an inevitable consequence, were witnessed in several areas. While most Mumbaikars would crib and complain, a video of a man enjoying the adversity is going viral on social media. The video, shared by a Facebook user, shows a man lying on the water-clogged road, fully submerged. The man, with his hands behind his head like he is lying on a hammock, pays no heed to the cars and buses splashing water on him.

Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Thank you BMC for making this man feel like the Maldives in Malad.” Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 11,000 views and hundreds of netizens registering their reactions in the comment section. One user called it an “expression of enjoyment.” Another called it a “free swimming pool,” while another called it a “water park.” Another wrote, “After this, he should have no fear of COVID and need of any vaccine.”

Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers since the start of June. Several areas reported water logging. The Sion Circle in Mumbai was believed to be one of the most severe cases.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: As Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, Sion Circle in Mumbai faces severe waterlogging. CM Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil & keep the NDRF squads ready. pic.twitter.com/l3reZB3Fn7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai reels under severe waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall lashing the city. pic.twitter.com/3tpGXQlh0w — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Here is another clip from Andheri.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. (Visuals from Andheri Subway) pic.twitter.com/wcGjcMRdoR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation barred entry of the general public at all the beaches in the wake of heavy rainfall. BMC has allowed entry only from 6 AM to 10 AM. As per data, Mumbai, since June 1, recorded a rainfall amounting to 43 percent of the average rainfall required. The city recorded over 200mm rainfall over a span of 36 hours, ending Tuesday afternoon. The wet spell is expected to not relent anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.