Malala Yousafzai Features on Vogue UK Cover, Reveals Her Love for McDonald’s and Poker

The youngest Noble Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, an activist from Pakistan who was shot by the Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education has now been featured on Vogue’s UK cover. A Noble Peace Prize recipient at the age of 17, Malala featured three images, one draped in a red shirt and headscarf, one in white and the third one in a red shirtdress with a blue headscarf. In an interview with Sirin kale, Malala opened up about her “love, family and the world she left behind, as well as her ambitious new plans for broadcasting her message."

In the course of the interview, Malala also revealed how she would be excited to go to McDonald’s and playing pker, because she didn’t experience such events before. “I was excited about literally anything. Going to McDonald’s or playing poker with my friends or going to a talk or an event," she said.

Vogue’s official page on Instagram shared the cover images of the 23-year-old activist. Sharing Malala’s look in a ‘forest-friendly viscose and lace shirt’, it wrote, “Even the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history is not immune to the occasional life freak out. “This is a question I have for myself every night," @Malala Yousafzai says when asked where she sees herself in 10 years’ time. “Lying awake in bed for hours thinking, ‘What am I going to do next?’" British Vogue’s July 2021 cover star has fought for girls’ education for more than a decade. Now an Oxford graduate and at a crossroads in her own life, the 23-year-old opens up to @Sirin_Kale about love, family and the world she left behind, as well as her ambitious new plans for broadcasting her message."

In another post, where Malala is sporting a white coloured-linen-gauze shirtdress, Vogue wrote, “At the age of 11, @Malala began campaigning for girls’ rights in Pakistan. Almost 13 years later, a woman’s right to education is still at the forefront of her cause, expanding beyond her home country to nations all over the world. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart.” she tells @Sirin_Kale in the July 2021 issue of #British Vogue. Already something of an elder stateswoman for the new cohort of Generation Z activists, it is this quality that the Obamas recognised in her. “It was clear she belonged in a room with the President of the United States. Her poise, her wisdom and her earnest belief in the power of every girl – it all couldn’t have been clearer from that very first meeting,” says former first lady #MichelleObama."

Sharing the third image in blue and red, the lifestyle magazine wrote, “At home, it’s fine. If I’m with friends, it’s fine.” The headscarf, @Malala explains, is about more than her Muslim faith. “It’s a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, so it represents where I come from. And Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, we’re considered to be oppressed, or voiceless, or living under patriarchy. I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture, and you can have equality in your culture."

Malala Yousafzai also took to her social media to express how “thrilled and humbled" she is feeling to be on the cover page of Vogue. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world," wrote the young activist.

Malala’s interview story and Vogue received a lot of love across social media platforms, where netizens appeared to be moved to see the “extraordinary woman’s" interview.

Yousafzai’s profile, which will appear in Vogue’s July issue, includes tributes from some of Yousafzai’s high-profile admirers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, reports CNN.

