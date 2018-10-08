GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University

The University had requested SRK to visit in 2016.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 8, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
The University had requested SRK to visit in 2016.
Loading...
It is pretty rare when celebrities grant wishes - especially if they are as big a star as Shah Rukh Khan, known as the 'king of Bollywood.' But if the request happens to come from the youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, then perhaps an exception doesn't seem out of place.

Yousafzai's request is simple - she wants Shah Rukh Khan to come to Oxford University and talk to the students.

In November of 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan was still promoting his then latest film 'Dear Zindagi,' the principal of Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University, Alan Rusbridger had asked if Shah Rukh Khan would come to Oxford University and talk to students, as they loved it.

The request may finally be happening!

Though that request wasn't acknowledged then, Malala on Sunday said that she was still waiting for it to happen. Malala is currently pursuing a degree at Oxford University known commonly as 'PPE' which is known to produce world leaders.





And Shah Rukh Khan responded, saying it would be a privilege to meet her, and he was going to ask his team to fast-track it.



Perhaps, we will soon get to see Shah Rukh Khan at Oxford - and maybe even interacting with Malala, who is currently still pursuing her degree there.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...