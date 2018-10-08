English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
The University had requested SRK to visit in 2016.
It is pretty rare when celebrities grant wishes - especially if they are as big a star as Shah Rukh Khan, known as the 'king of Bollywood.' But if the request happens to come from the youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, then perhaps an exception doesn't seem out of place.
Yousafzai's request is simple - she wants Shah Rukh Khan to come to Oxford University and talk to the students.
In November of 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan was still promoting his then latest film 'Dear Zindagi,' the principal of Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University, Alan Rusbridger had asked if Shah Rukh Khan would come to Oxford University and talk to students, as they loved it.
The request may finally be happening!
Though that request wasn't acknowledged then, Malala on Sunday said that she was still waiting for it to happen. Malala is currently pursuing a degree at Oxford University known commonly as 'PPE' which is known to produce world leaders.
And Shah Rukh Khan responded, saying it would be a privilege to meet her, and he was going to ask his team to fast-track it.
Perhaps, we will soon get to see Shah Rukh Khan at Oxford - and maybe even interacting with Malala, who is currently still pursuing her degree there.
can we tempt to to Oxford University to talk to our students at @lmhoxford? They love you (I'm the principal)
— alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) November 28, 2016
Still waiting!!!! @iamsrk 🙏 https://t.co/4dof6KAFlI
— Malala (@Malala) October 7, 2018
Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon https://t.co/hX9b0ghJxL
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2018
