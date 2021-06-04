Malala Yousafzai Has a Favorite McDonalds Take-Away Order Combo: Here's What It Includes

British Vogue’s July cover star Malala Yousafzai is just like any 23-year-old college graduate. She plays Among Us, is always contemplating between taking a gap year or applying for Master’s and enjoys a McDonald’s meal once in a while.Speaking to Vogue, the Nobel Peace Prize winner revealed what her go-to McDonald’s meal is. Being a Pashtun girl, it comes as no surprise that Malala loves spicy food and that reflects in her McDonald’s favourite food item as well. Hence, whenever she felt like ordering her favourite takeaway order from the American fast-food giant, she would go for a sweet chilli chicken wrap and a caramel frappe. As a student at Oxford University, Malala would be excited to order takeaway, or go shopping, as she told Vogue.

Malala revealed that studying at Oxford brought her the opportunity to live a regular student life. She toldthat simple things like playing poker with her friends or going to a talk or an event, brought her joy. This was the first time that she was in the company of people her own age because she was recovering from the life-threatening incident after the Taliban attempted to take her life in Pakistan.

The magazine released three images of Malala from the cover shoot on their social media page. In one of the images, Malala is dressed in blue and red linen shirtdress, trousers with a headscarf. The headscarf, for Malala is about more than her Muslim faith. “It’s a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, so it represents where I come from.

As part of British Vogue’s special July 2021 issue digital cover, Malala was also interviewed by CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. In March, Malala had announced a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+ as she launched her brand-new production company, Extracurricular.

The company is still in the early stages of development, however, she told the magazine that she is interested in putting out shows that she herself would find intriguing. Therefore, besides promoting girls’ education and women’s rights, she also wants to make comedies through her production company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here