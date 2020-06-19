BUZZ

Malala Yousafzai is Finally a Graduate from Oxford University and Now it's Time for Her to Netflix

'Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,' Malala Yousafzai, smeared in cake, wrote on Twitter.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is over the moon after the completion of her bachelor's degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from UK's prestigious Oxford University.

Yousafzai, who was pursuing her degree at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall, took to Twitter on Friday to announce her graduation from the university. She celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake that read: 'Happy Graduation Malala'.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," Malala, smeared in cake, wrote in a tweet.

In another photograph, the activist was snapped with her family relishing the moment.

Yousafzai, however, added she wasn't sure what the future had in store for her but till then Netflix, reading, and sleeping was definitely on her menu.

Soon after her announcement, her well-wishers congratulated her for the feat on microblogging site. Yousafzai rose to the world fame after she survived a gunshot wound to her head from Islamic extremists who were against her fight for women's right to education.

Back in October 2017, as the Pakistani activist was headed for her bachelor's degree in Britain, Yousafzai had asked for Twitterverse's assistance to help her pack her bag for university.

