Malala Yousafzai is Finally a Graduate from Oxford University and Now it's Time for Her to Netflix

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is over the moon after the completion of her bachelor's degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from UK's prestigious Oxford University.

Yousafzai, who was pursuing her degree at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall, took to Twitter on Friday to announce her graduation from the university. She celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake that read: 'Happy Graduation Malala'.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," Malala, smeared in cake, wrote in a tweet.

In another photograph, the activist was snapped with her family relishing the moment.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Yousafzai, however, added she wasn't sure what the future had in store for her but till then Netflix, reading, and sleeping was definitely on her menu.

Soon after her announcement, her well-wishers congratulated her for the feat on microblogging site. Yousafzai rose to the world fame after she survived a gunshot wound to her head from Islamic extremists who were against her fight for women's right to education.

Congratulations @Malala from all of your friends and admirers @harvardcpl and @Kennedy_School Rest well as your prepare for your next amazing chapter. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) June 19, 2020

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!! So proud to hear this and very very well done!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Sukh Dubb (@SukhSDubb) June 19, 2020

Congratulations on your graduation @Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 19, 2020

Enormous congratulations and every good wish for your well-earned break! ♥️ — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 19, 2020

Congratulations, Malala! Hard work always pays off! Thanks for being such an inspiration! ❤️🎨🌱 pic.twitter.com/llPFkzVPkw — Oliver (@OlisTweets) June 19, 2020

Back in October 2017, as the Pakistani activist was headed for her bachelor's degree in Britain, Yousafzai had asked for Twitterverse's assistance to help her pack her bag for university.