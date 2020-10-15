News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Malala Yousafzai’s Savage Reply to a Twitter User's 'Thirst Traps' is Winning The Internet

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs. (Reuters)

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has managed to become an icon for the entire world at a very young age. Indomitable courage and resilience to stick to her point have been her strong suits known globally. Now a Twitter user has brought forth another impressive trait of the Nobel Prize recipient – the fact that Malala is savage in her comebacks.

A Twitter user from Pakistan, who goes by the name Sharjeel, recently tweeted an incident that took place on the Oxford campus. He wrote that one of his friends had been there on an exchange program and had the chance to meet Malala. When that friend showed Malala the thirst traps posted by Sharjeel on his Instagram account, the activist remained unimpressed.

Apparently she had replied, “I’m not impressed by appearances.”

Thirst traps are a kind of social media posts that are intended to entice viewers sexually. Lucky for the user, Malala actually came down to confirm the incident.

Replying to the tweet, the peace advocate wrote, “It is what it is,” savagely dismissing the appeal for thirst traps.

The twitter went into overdrive over Malala’s savage response.

While one Twitter user jokingly asked Sharjeel to include this story on his resume, another user wrote how Malala got “no chill”.

People came on the thread to hail Malala’s “visionary” response.

People went from dissing the user to praising him as he had the guts to publicly air the embarrassing incident.

Someone even tagged it to be their favourite tweet on the app.

Sharjeel later thanked Malala for making his tweet go viral.

The Pakistan-born activist for female education recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from the University of Oxford. She was an undergraduate student of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.


