An initiative by &
2-min read

Malala Yousufzai Joins in the Fun with Hilarious Tweet on Apple iPhone 11's Camera

A while after the launch of the new iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and Pro Max, Twitterati got to work right away and memed the new tri-camera feature, with provisions for slow motion selfies which they have called “slofies”.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Malala Yousufzai Joins in the Fun with Hilarious Tweet on Apple iPhone 11's Camera
Image: Twitter
Nobel Laureate Mala Yousufzai was not an exception when it came to this. She made a joke out of the similarity between what she was wearing at the time of the launch and the cluster of phones, which some users have observed looks like a fidget spinner. The yearly apple launch during fall revealed their new products while the memes came pouring in relentlessly.

The iPhone 11 Pro has similarities to Malala’s outfit which she vocally let the internet know, through Twitter inviting comments that humoured her but were also interspersed with requests for her to make a formal statement on the children of Kashmir who are not being able to go school.

Malala wrote, “Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11”.

Other users followed.

The new iPhones have better phone cameras than their previous counterparts with surgical grade stainless steel with three lenses, a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto and another 12MP lens for panoramic photography.

