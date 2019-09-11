Malala Yousufzai Joins in the Fun with Hilarious Tweet on Apple iPhone 11's Camera

A while after the launch of the new iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and Pro Max, Twitterati got to work right away and memed the new tri-camera feature, with provisions for slow motion selfies which they have called “slofies”.

Nobel Laureate Mala Yousufzai was not an exception when it came to this. She made a joke out of the similarity between what she was wearing at the time of the launch and the cluster of phones, which some users have observed looks like a fidget spinner. The yearly apple launch during fall revealed their new products while the memes came pouring in relentlessly.

I actually really like the iPhone 11 Pro rear camera design. It’s fun and quirky. That said, below are a few of my favorite memes #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GkevI0fSqI — Monica Alicia (@ohgeezthatone) September 10, 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro has similarities to Malala’s outfit which she vocally let the internet know, through Twitter inviting comments that humoured her but were also interspersed with requests for her to make a formal statement on the children of Kashmir who are not being able to go school.

School children of Kashmir can't go to school because of lockdown, at least have curtesy to send a single tweet about them — Yasir Mirza (@yasirenbcn) September 10, 2019

Malala wrote, “Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11”.

Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/k6s4WM4HKq — Malala (@Malala) September 10, 2019

Other users followed.

Basically hinting your father for your next gift haha — Isa Mutlib 💚 (@isamutlib) September 10, 2019

Basically a request to @Apple for gift of iPhone11 — Modassar Sharif (@modassar764) September 10, 2019

imagine someone trynna take a picture of u using their iPhone 11 pro and dont know which lense to look at pic.twitter.com/0XGRbzZl0Z — мαиαѕαנα тαн (@thebanono) September 11, 2019

RT news18dotcom: What does the new #iPhone11 camera remind you of? #AppleEvent #iPhone11Pro Apple's new camera feature has triggered a bunch of memes. Check them out here:https://t.co/OpBYlLSdUv pic.twitter.com/lUy8Y8Eyu4 — Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) September 11, 2019

The new iPhones have better phone cameras than their previous counterparts with surgical grade stainless steel with three lenses, a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto and another 12MP lens for panoramic photography.

