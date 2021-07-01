Malayalam Actor Congratulated after Lookalike Appointed as Kerala DGP

Chembil Ashokan is certainly elated and happy and is presently being trolled for the simple reason that he is a look-alike of the new Kerala State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant, who took over from Loknath Behera on Wednesday evening, here.

Incidentally right from around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, after Kant, a surprise choice for the post of the new SPC was officially named, Asokan’s phone has not stopped ringing.

“I am getting congratulatory messages and I was taken aback when my friend said that trolls have also begun linking my picture with that of the new SPC," said Asokan who has played numerous roles of varying nature in a career that began in 2009 and has donned the greasepaint in around 50 films.

“I really would like to see the new SPC, but I don’t know when that would be possible. In a few films I have played the role of a police official, but am yet to get the role of an IPS officer," added Asokan.

Asokan is 60 and is elder to Kant by a few months.

Incidentally, while Behera took over as the new SPC in 2016, came the news that actor Pashanem Shaji was a look-alike of Behera and very soon the two had appeared together for an interview.

“Of course, do not know if such a thing will happen in my case, but I would definitely enjoy it if it happens," said Asokan.

