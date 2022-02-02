Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Depicted as Postman in Karnataka School Textbook

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban’s heart may have skipped a beat when he spotted himself in a Karnataka school textbook. The star has been identified as a postman in an image, which has gone viral across social networking channels. The faux pas was brought to the attention of the public by Kunchacko himself. On Instagram, the actor shared a sarcastic post in Malayalam. He posted a screenshot from the textbook and circled where he is introduced as a postman. Kunchacko wrote, “Anganey karnatakayil government joliyum set aayi. Pandu letters kondu thanna postmante prardhana (I have a government job in Karnataka. The prayers of the postman who delivered letters all those years ago.)”

Kunchacko had essayed the role of Raghunandan, a village postman in the film Oridathoru Postman. The featured picture in the school textbook is a still from the 2010 film.

The post was swamped with hilarious comments from fans and his colleagues in the industry. To some comments, he responded with witty remarks. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas quipped in a comment that Kunchacko won’t be getting leave since he has a job. The filmmaker added that he is already writing a script and would need the contact number of Prithviraj Sukumaran. He asked Kunchacko to inbox him Sukumaran’s number. Actors Ramesh Pisharody, Divya Prabha and Vinay Forrt also expressed amused reactions to the post.

The Karnataka state education department clarified that the content in question is not published by the government’s Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS). A source in the department told The Times Of India, “It is sourced from a book of a private publisher based out of Hubli. It is not part of the curriculum.” Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh also reacted to the goof-up in a post on Twitter. “Now, the textbooks have images taken off from internet instead of well researched report by Textbook Prep Committee. Where are these textbooks being prepared?”

In terms of work, Kunchacko was last seen in the film Bheemante Vazhi. Up next, he has Pada, Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Rendagam, Pakalum Paathiraavan, and Ariyippu, waiting for release.

