Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu’s Song on Coronavirus is Breaking the Internet

Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu’s Song on Coronavirus is Breaking the Internet

The video which has been shared on Kerala Police’s official Facebook handle has got over 191,000 views and has been shared by over 5,000 people.

Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has come up with a song to spread awareness about the ways in which one can tackle the deadly COVID-19 disease. The video which is currently breaking the internet has also been shared by the Kerala Police.

The Malayalam song talks about the importance of unity to battle the novel coronavirus globally. The video which has been shared on Kerala Police’s official Facebook handle has got over 191,000 views and has been shared by over 5,000 people.

The response to the song on social media has been hugely positive. A Twitter user wrote, “Corona... You are loosing the game, this is kerala... #BreakTheChain," another said, “Always proud to be a keralite. Very happy to see govt's initiatives to spreading awareness about virus”

