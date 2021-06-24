Malayalam Actress Anupama Parameswaran 'Clears' Bihar STET Exam 2019, Result Goes Viral

Two days after Bihar’s education department released the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019, a candidate’s result has gone viral on social media. The viral result containing scores in three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of STET, 2019, is of a candidate named Hrishikesh Kumar, however, it has a picture of the Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

The STET 2019 results were declared in March 2021 but the scores of three subjects were not uploaded due to some technical issues.

After the picture of the result went viral, candidates who had appeared in the examination have started alleging that large-scale malpractices have been done in preparing STET results 2019. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly has also questioned the administration and targeted the state government over the incident. He said that no vacancy in Bihar is being filled up without malpractices.

सनी लियोनी को बिहार की जूनियर इंजीनियर परीक्षा में टॉप कराने के बाद अब मलयालम अभिनेत्री अनुपमा परमेश्वरन को #STET परीक्षा पास करवा दी है।नीतीश जी हर परीक्षा-बहाली में धाँधली करा करोड़ों युवाओं का जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे है। एक बहाली पूरा करने में एक दशक लगाते है वह भी धाँधली के साथ। https://t.co/1QJQ8ulqQ2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2021

हर परीक्षा, उसके नतीजों व बहाली में धांधली करना नीतीश सरकार में एक स्थापित नियम बन गया है।जब स्वयं ज्ञानी शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि #STET क्वालीफाई करने वाले हर अभ्यर्थी की नौकरी पक्की है तो अब सरकार वादे से क्यों मुकर रही है? नियुक्तियों के मामले में सरकार की नियत मलीन क्यों है? pic.twitter.com/HLrDA1z2GG — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 23, 2021

Responding to Yadav’s allegation against the Bihar government, the ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Ghulam Gaus said that “small mistakes keep happening”, especially when the results are being announced for a large number of students.

“The mistake will be rectified and we are trying our best to provide employment to a large number of people in the state,” he said.

The candidates who successfully qualified STET paper I are eligible to teach classes 9 and 10 and the candidates who qualify paper II are eligible to teach classes 11 and 12.

This is not the first time when the state-level exam results contained a picture of an actress. Earlier in 2019, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone topped the merit list released by the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) for the post of junior engineers with 98.50 points. Later, the department rectified it considering the mistake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here