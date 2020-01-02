Take the pledge to vote

Malaysian Couple Faces Flak for Using Ambulance to Reach the Reception Venue

Trending Desk

January 2, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Malaysian Couple Faces Flak for Using Ambulance to Reach the Reception Venue
In an unusual event, a bride and a room arrived in ambulances for their wedding reception. The incident took place in Malaysia’s Kuantan city.

The video of the would-be couple arriving in separate ambulances was shared on Facebook and soon it went viral.

In the four-minute video, the groom appears to be in a paramedic uniform wheeling his bride into the hall on a stretcher.

It has been watched over 2 lakh times and has received more than 500 comments.

But, it didn’t go down well with netizens. They decried the couple using the ambulance. One user accused the bride and groom of “misusing” the ambulance.

Following the allegations, Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong told The Star newspaper the incident didn’t take place in the city as claimed by social media users.

Leong said has checked with the local hospitals and has found the ambulances didn’t belong to any hospitals. Yet, he has written to the Health Ministry to probe the video footage.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has told The Star that they were private ambulances and so didn’t constitute abuse of public property.

He further added that the wedding was a private affair and was not an official event of the health ministry.

