Malaysian Doctor's Viral Post a Reminder of Survivor's Guilt in Pandemic: Bringing Covid-19 Home

Malaysia, like several Asian countries, is facing a rise in the cases of coronavirus among its population. Many times, Covid patients are reduced to numbers and mere data sets, subtracting the emotional impact that they leave among those who love them. However, a recent Instagram post by a medical professional in Kuala Lumpur may give you a glimpse of how frontline healthcare workers are making sure that family members of patients can share intimate moments amidst pandemic.

In his latest post, Dr Timothy Lau shared a picture from a Malaysian Covid ward where he was seen in a PPE kit. The monochrome picture was a sole reminder of how the pandemic is always lurking around each one of us even if some social media posts make us believe otherwise. In the caption of the picture, Timothy shared an anecdote from his Covid duty. The medical professional wrote how he spoke to a Covid patient whom he was about to intubate or put to sleep.

Timothy mentioned that he always gives his patients time to call their loved ones or insists they call someone before they undergo the procedure. The idea behind it, according to Timothy, is that we all have someone to speak to at such crucial moments. So when he was about to intubate an old lady, he asked her to call someone. The lady called up her son and told him that she does not blame him for bringing Covid home. The lady also asked her son to not blame himself if she does not wake up.

The heart-rending post has presented another aspect of this pandemic as many survivors of the infection immerse themselves in guilt for infecting others. The survivor’s guilt has emerged as one of the psychological side-effects in this pandemic, where people who have lost their loved ones due to coronavirus feel guilty because they themselves contracted the virus but survived it.

Commenting on Timothy’s post, netizens expressed their reaction. One user wrote, “I always am paranoid about bringing covid19 home. Because my parents dont go out much. And if they got it from me, i wont ever forgive myself (sic).”

