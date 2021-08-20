Malaysian Duo Get Guinness World Record For Most Costume Changes Under One Minute

A clip of a Malaysian duo Avery Chin and Sylvia Lim left the internet stunned. In the video, the duo can be seen performing65 costume change illusions in just a minute. Guinness World Records dropped this jaw-dropping clip on Facebook and captioned it as “Most costume change illusions in one minute.” In the 3 minute footage, Avery and Sylvia completed multiple costume changes in just a minute at an exorbitant pace, leaving everyone amazed. In the last act, Avery can be seen throwing a bag of glitter above Sylvia’s head as she performed the most impressive costumechange from a short blue dress into a long white gown.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2844461329146292&t=0

Ever since the video has been shared online, it has grabbed 5 million views, 48,000 likes and 1400 comments. While the clip has left everyone puzzled, a user commented, “I guess she is wearing all of them and removing them one by one.” Another user wrote, “The height of the clothing ending at the legs, becomes higher and higher after changing clothes." A third one wrote, “There are definitely 2 girls..twins or look-alikes. I think it’s a combination of costumes that can be turned around and the two women switching.”

The event was monitored by Guinness World Records adjudicated by Charles Wharton. He ensured that all rules and regulations to break the world record was followed by Lim and Chin. As per the rules of Guinness, after every ‘reveal’, a completely different costume must be worn, and there can be no evidence of the previous outfit.

Avery and Sylvia have recorded the most costume change illusions by performing 24 costume changes in one minute in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, on September 2, 2017. They attempted the record to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Malaysian independence.

