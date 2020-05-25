BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Malaysian Family Aces the 'Think About Things' Dance Challenge on Eid, Twitter in Awe

This family definitely knows how to rock it | Image credit: Twitter

This family definitely knows how to rock it | Image credit: Twitter

The video was posted on Twitter by musician Adam Imanullah who got his mother, father as well as sister to perform the 'Think About Things' dance challenge.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
Share this:

While Muslims around the world celebrated Eid-al-Fitar with much enthusiasm and warmth, a Malaysian family's quirky Eid greetings video from inside their home has been winning hearts on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by musician Adam Imanullah who got his mother, father as well as sister to perform the "Think About Things" dance challenge. Based on Icelandic singer Dadi Freyr's hit song by the same name, the challenge requires participants to perform a coordinated dance replete with bobbing movements.

As the song starts, Imanullah's family can be seen performing the intricate choreography without missing even a single beat.

The video has garnered 7.5 million views since being posted and has earned the appreciation of Twitterati around the world.

Others also shared their own family greetings videos.

With COVID-19 driving people indoors and governments across the world encouraging social distancing, Eid celebrations have been somewhat dampened this year. Muslims across the world, however, have found ways such as performing complicated dance challenges to celebrate the day at home with their loved ones.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading