Malaysian Family Aces the 'Think About Things' Dance Challenge on Eid, Twitter in Awe

While Muslims around the world celebrated Eid-al-Fitar with much enthusiasm and warmth, a Malaysian family's quirky Eid greetings video from inside their home has been winning hearts on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by musician Adam Imanullah who got his mother, father as well as sister to perform the "Think About Things" dance challenge. Based on Icelandic singer Dadi Freyr's hit song by the same name, the challenge requires participants to perform a coordinated dance replete with bobbing movements.

As the song starts, Imanullah's family can be seen performing the intricate choreography without missing even a single beat.

The video has garnered 7.5 million views since being posted and has earned the appreciation of Twitterati around the world.

This is so adorable ❤️ — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 24, 2020

Others also shared their own family greetings videos.

from ours to yours ayah aku dah gigih weh lompat lastlast kenapa tah dia tu pic.twitter.com/po1vtp3tkT — kesum (@jir4n) May 24, 2020

Aku buat benda ni pon dah lama pic.twitter.com/Ebsoj41yPe — If (@ifwatatata) May 24, 2020

With COVID-19 driving people indoors and governments across the world encouraging social distancing, Eid celebrations have been somewhat dampened this year. Muslims across the world, however, have found ways such as performing complicated dance challenges to celebrate the day at home with their loved ones.

