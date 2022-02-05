Malaysian Fisherman Catches Giant 27 KG Fish. Sells It For 22,000

The aquatic world is vast. It never fails to surprise us. And, something similar happened recently. A Malaysian fisherman captured a gigantic fish. Sounds normal, right? But it was of the size of a calf.

According to reports, on February 2, a person named Mohammad Abid in Penang, Malaysia, went fishing. Perhaps the fisherman’s fortune was pretty good that day. He hit a jackpot only in 5 minutes. A massive fish weighing roughly 27 kg was caught in the net. Mohammad was able to roll it up after about 15 minutes of struggle.

Well, it doesn’t end here. Mohammad was able to sell that fish for around Rs. 22,000. After he brought the fish to his store, the giant creature instantly became a matter of attraction as people started taking pictures with the aquatic celebrity. However, the species of the fish is unknown.

Sharing his experience, the man said that it was really tough catching such fish. Even the steel wire which he used, got twisted during the struggle. During the winter, the water level often drops and the habitat of large fishes shrinks. This might be the reason; the fisherman was able to capture such giant fish. All year, fish lovers look forward to this season.

In a similar incident, in October last year, a group of five fishermen captured a massive Telia Bhola while fishing in the Sundarbans streams of West Bengal’s 24 Parganas. The sea creature was around 7 feet long and weighed about 75 kg. The fish was subsequently sold for Rs 36 lakh, that is Rs. 49,300 per kg.

