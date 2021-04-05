Malaysian Guard Eats Meagre Lunch of Rice, Onion and Garlic, Heartbreaking Photo Goes Viral

A heartbreaking picture of a Malaysian security guard having just a handful of rice with raw onion and garlic for lunch is going viral. Netizens have been circulating it over the internet and praying for the sustenance of the security guard.

The post was originally shared by a Facebook user Apit Lid. He posted two pictures on the social media site - one shows the security guard eating his lunch, the other one shows his packed lunch of plain steamed rice, a full onion, and a few garlic cloves.

The original post that has shared the viral picture has garnered about 3.5k reactions and about 22k on other shared posts.

Upon seeing the viral picture, one wonders why the man is living on such a meagre meal for the whole day. The reason for his choice is noble and heart-wrenching. He works very hard and earns just like everyone else but spends a very small amount on himself and saves the rest. He sends the saved amount to his family living in the village. He sends almost 90% of his salary to his family for their sustenance. His friend who shared the post revealed that he sometimes helps the man and treats him with some good food.

The caption of the post shared by his friend is in Malay and is translated here:

“Man for example… Hardworking work… The salary is just as much as everyone else.. But why do they eat garlic + ripe water gravy + big onions + garlic??? Because he loves his family in the village… A month of treating him to nothing more than 100 he said, the remaining salary is all sent to the village, if I have more provisions, sometimes I treat him to eat, hopefully everything will be eased…"

People love how noble his gesture is, and are outpouring appreciation for the unconditional love the man has for his family. One of the comments read, “This kind of human beings are becoming extinct.. may they stay strong..". Another said, “May your sustenance be abundant.” “Please help him,” another user added.