Malaysian Man Dons ‘T-Rex’ Dinosaur Costume to Get Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccination is underway across the country. Considering the pandemic, people are advised to wear masks and carry sanitisers to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. But a man from Malaysia went a step ahead and turned up as a dinosaur for his appointment at a vaccination centre. The sight of the man in the special T-Rex dinosaur suit waiting for his turn at the centre and following all COVID protocols amused the fellow residents and frontline officers.

A resident of Malaysian state of Sarawak, Kenny Sia sharing his picture in the T-Rex suit informed that he has been inoculated. He wrote, “Got my first dose of Sinovac today.” Within minutes after being posted, the pictures went viral on all social media platforms.

In a conversation with Malay Mail, Sia revealed that he decided to wear the suit after pictures of an elderly man wearing a plastic bag over his head during vaccination went viral. He disclosed that the intention was also to brighten up the mood of the healthcare staff at the vaccination centre as they have been inoculating hundreds of people daily.

Sia, who is the founder and director of Level Up Fitness, was surprised as frontline workers at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK)played along and acted as if he was an ordinary person.

Amused and impressed by the quirky idea, the vaccination centre shared images of Sia disguised as dinosaurs. The centre wrote that ‘even T-rex dropped in for the necessary vaccination.’ They also used the post to create a step-by-step guide to educate others about the vaccination procedure.

After Sia was identified, the BCCK centre took to Twitter to thank him for “bringing a smile to everyone’s face” on his vaccination day. In another tweet, the centre wrote that for maximum comfort, people who will be coming to get inoculated in the future are advised to come as humans.

We found the identity of our T-Rex! Thank you @kennysia, for bringing a smile to everyone's face on your vaccination day!— BCCK (@BCCKSarawak) July 11, 2021

Was he wearing mask inside? Wonder how he breathed.— Bradley Cooper (@kozaisedso) July 11, 2021

This is not the first time a person has dressed up in such a suit to get vaccinated. There have been people who created a buzz on social media as they opted to dress up like a unicorn or in a giraffe costume.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here