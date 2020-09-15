Malaysian Man Finds Selfies and Videos 'Taken' by Monkeys After Recovering Lost Phone

In a bizarre incident, a Malaysian man has claimed that he found selfies and videos of monkeys on his lost phone which he retrieved from the forest near his house.

The man, Zackrydz Rodzi, a 20-year-old student, said that his phone had gone missing while he was sleeping. But as BBC reports, the incident was mysterious because there was no sign of breaking in or a robbery. It has still not been verified as to exactly how the phone went missing or how the photos and videos ended up on his phone.

The following day, Rodzi's father saw a monkey sitting outside the house. Upon calling the phone again, they heard it ringing and traced it back to a muddy puddle under a tree. On inspecting the phone, the Rodzis found a series of monkey photos!

The footage, which has been acquired by BBC, shows a monkey also attempting to eat a phone and the timestamp is of the day when the phone went missing. There are also a series of blurry selfies, photos of foliage and trees and so on.

Here's the Twitter thread shared by Rodzi. If you watch carefully, you'll also find an upside down selfie of the monkey:

This is not the first time monkeys have established their love for selfies.

In 2011, Naruto, a six-year-old macaque who lives free in the Tangkoko Reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, took the image and several others about four years ago using a camera left unattended by British photographer David Slater.

What started out as an iconic, albeit hilarious, capture soon turned serious for Slater when several animal activist groups said that the monkey should benefit from the viral photo since he had clicked it.

Naruto should be declared the photo's owner and receive damages for copyright infringement after it was used in a wildlife book, animal rights activists argued in a federal lawsuit filed in 2015. "Naruto has the right to own and benefit from the copyright ... in the same manner and to the same extent as any other author," the suit said.

However, three years later, the court ruled in his favour. Monkeys lack standing to sue for copyright protection and an animal rights group cannot act as legal guardian in such matters, a U.S. appeals court ruled.