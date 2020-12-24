Malaysian Politician's Son Gets Married, 10,000 Guests Attend Drive-through Wedding

Remember that Indian-origin UK couple who organised a drive-in wedding to bypass Covid-19 norms in the country? Now, a couple in Malaysia invited 10,000 guests for their wedding during the Covid-19 pandemic and also ensured safety of their guests by making it a drive-in event.

As reported by BBC, the groom named Tengku Muhammed Hafiz is the son of a prominent Malaysian politician, Tengku Adnan. It was also the birthday of the politician on the day of his son’s wedding.

On December 20, the politician also shared several pictures from the wedding, informing that it took place in the morning. The wedding happened in Malaysia’s Putrajaya.

The father of the groom said that there were more than 10,000 drive-thru vehicles for the wedding. He thanked people for honouring his family by attending the wedding and also taking care of the norms by not stepping out of the car. He wrote, “My family and I are very grateful and appreciate all your support. Thank you.”

After the wedding, the bride Oceane Alagia shared pictures with her husband and wrote, “officially yours, forever.” She is wearing a glittery white wedding dress while the groom is also dressed in traditional white attire.

Two weeks back, she had shared pictures with Tengku Muhammed Hafiz. The two looked in love in this romantic photoshoot.

A day after the wedding, Tengku Adnan was found guilty of corruption and has been given a sentence which includes 12 months in prison and a fine of 2 million ringgit equivalent to Rs 3,62,69,280. The judge has allowed a stay of execution pending appeal on the December 21 verdict.

As per the report, the guests at the wedding were given food packets through their car windows and asked to drive on. It is estimated that the 10k guests took three hours to pass by.

The guests got a glimpse of the couple when the two came out to wave for the guests joining their wedding.

Drive-in weddings have become a solution to bypass limitations on the guest list during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Malaysia, the Covid-19 pandemic has so far claimed 444 lives. The total number of cases in the country is 98,737. It has been reported that a second wave of the coronavirus has hit the country.