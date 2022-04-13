Malaysian Woman Develops 5-cm Horn on her Breast, Gets it Removed Through Surgery

After a “very unusual" bout of viral warts, a Malaysian woman developed “ram’s horns" on one of her breasts. The 63-year-old woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, said the growths on the left side of her chest emerged spontaneously two years ago.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, they had grown to roughly 5cm (2inch) in length and had become itchy by the time she went to the hospital. The woman was diagnosed with cutaneous horns (CH), a condition caused by an excess of keratin, a protein found in hair, skin, and nails.

The Malaysian woman went to the doctor with horn-like growths that caused her irritation on and off. The tumours had grown on the skin’s surface and had not progressed to the breast tissue, according to scans. There were no signs of inflammation or pain, so the doctors were confident it wasn’t cancer. Doctors removed the horns at the bedside and sent samples out to be tested for the disease, which came back negative.

After examinations ruled out malignancy, doctors believe the horns originated as a result of a skin infection. However, how is still a mystery. The horns were medically removed by doctors at Hospital Queen Elizabeth 2 in Kota Kinabalu, and the patient recovered completely. The story was revealed in a case report published in the journal the Annals of Medicine and Surgery.

“Cutaneous horns commonly emerge as elongated extensions ranging from a couple of millimetres to centimetres," the doctors wrote in the paper. “It’s also referred to as a ram’s horn. It develops progressively over time."

