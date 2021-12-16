Malaysian Woman Finds Whale Vomit on Seashore, Later Realises It's Worth Crores

Luck is extremely unpredictable. One never knows when their luck may turn against or present them with a windfall. Luck can make a beggar a millionaire or turn a millionaire into a rook overnight. Something similar happened with a Malaysian woman who came across a pile of whale vomit which made her a millionaire overnight.

Aida Zurina Long, a resident of Malaysia, comes from a family of fishermen and earns money by selling fish. However, on Wednesday, when she went fishing, she found a lump of garbage in the area. Aida thought that it was garbage that had washed over from the sea. After pulling the “garbage" out of the water, she brought it to the shore and tried to throw it away.

She, however, had no idea that what she had found was a lump of whale vomit which counted as no less than a treasure. Aida came to know about it when she showed it to her father. “At first, I thought it was garbage. Just imagine my surprise when my father told me that he believed it was a chunk of whale vomit," said Aida Zurina Long.

According to Malaysian news outlet Berita Harian, 41-year-old Aida had no idea about whale vomit. She was about to throw it away, but it was discovered much later that it was ambergris, which is extremely precious and worth millions. “I found the floating object about 11 pm. I thought it was rubbish and pulled it ashore using a stick. The next day, I went back, and the thing was still there, so I decided to take it home with me," she added.

According to reports, a team from the Fisheries Department in Terengganu, Malaysia, will soon inspect the ambergris and disclose its value. It is being speculated that after the size has been estimated, its price will go into crores. But the team will be able to tell the actual price only after investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.