Malaysian Woman's Attempt at Baking Cake on Chinese New Year Goes Wrong, Netizens Left in Splits

The lavish feast that comes with the celebrations of the Chinese New Year demands an equally sumptuous dessert, however for one Malaysian woman that turned out to be a hilarious incident which is now being shared by netizens. A Facebook page titled Goldfish Fanatics shared a post on February 13, 2021, that showed how a woman's attempt at making a Goldfish inspired Chinese New Year Pau turned out to be a puffed up fish.

The Facebook post also shared pictures of the culinary creation both before and after it went inside the oven. The post received over 5.1k likes and has been shared over 14k times on Facebook as netizens are left in splits. While some users tried to be encouraging and called the cake "cute", others called it what it was, a "pink puffer". One of the users compared the final product as a mini version of a piglet, "This is looking like a mini," wrote Marufa Sumi. While another user compared it to a salamander.

For some the pictures were a visual representation of what they looked before and after the coronavirus lockdown since last year, as Amy Tam commented, "Lol thats me before and after Covid19 lockdown". Some users were kind enough to send in some suggestions as a comment mentioned, "Great job on the initial creation! Sorry that it didn't turn out well. Have you thought of making Jello goldfish? Just make a mold."

The post was originally shared by a user named PeiFoon Sim on February 12, 2021 who captioned her post in Chinese that said she tried making a goldfish shaped cake but when it came out of the oven she was surprised at the result. Commenting on the original post Jessie Goddard wrote that the baked cake is "adorably creepy".

The Chinese New Year feast is incomplete without the traditional Nian Gao which is made of sticky glutinous rice or sweet rice flour. The cake that PeiFoon Sim was trying to bake was one such new year cake that symbolises long life and good luck.