'Maldives is the New Mumbai': Memes Take off on Twitter as Celebrities Enjoy Vacation in Islands
Maldive memes.
What didn't miss the eyes of the netizens is — the pandemic is still around and going to Maldives isn't the best of options.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 25, 2020, 18:34 IST
While there's a pandemic around, it seems half of Mumbai is chilling in Maldives.
From Bollywood celebrity Tapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia to badminton player Saina Nehwal, every other celebrity seems to be taking their time off 2020 in the island country and social media is seeing too much of it now.
With the blue sea underneath and the blue sky above, the stars seem to have the time of their lives in their post-covid vacations.
However, what didn't miss the eyes of the netizens is — the pandemic is around and getting worse while the government has been asking everyone to stay at home.
There also came criticisms from people, who pointed out that this might not be the best of times, rather insensitive to show off while the world suffers from an economic crisis.
While these celebs are busy having fun at their holiday, netizens stuck at home are having fun through a meme fest on Bollywood stars flocking to Maldives every now and then. Comedian Danish Sait, too, didn't leave an opportunity to take a a sarcastic jibe at them by mimicking an imaginary conversation between 'rich people' chilling in Maldives.
Conversations among rich people about Maldives pic.twitter.com/KPcxmbVFGv— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 23, 2020
Bollywood stars off to Maldives ✈️ pic.twitter.com/2tPNHk0fNG— Vishal Ghandat (@vishalghandat1) November 23, 2020
BREAKING - Maldives is planning to change its name to Bandra...after frequent rush of Bollywood celebs to its islands.— Zoomie... (@iamZoomie) November 24, 2020
Why are all celebs in Maldives? They have some discount offer going on or what?— Shilpa (@cyanramblings) November 23, 2020
Starlets going to Maldives. pic.twitter.com/jyFDnwVghT— Saurabh Rathore (@SauReal) November 23, 2020
Indian celebrities going to Maldives pic.twitter.com/H4KdU6g7Z5— Chandan (@TilaiyanCKS) November 23, 2020
When Instagram feed is filled with celebrities taking a dip in Maldives!! pic.twitter.com/SuU7tQp6Zo— Vanita (@ChaiPeCharcha__) November 23, 2020
After the NCB ED CBI in Action Whole Bollywood Travling to MaldivesMeanwhile NCB ED CBI !⃝ pic.twitter.com/Qe9BW3NGTd— Sαмα∂нαη Ƙнαη∂αgℓє #UCC (@twiiit_sam) November 23, 2020
Me thinking of going to Maldives seeing celebs pic on internetMeanwhile my gareebi: pic.twitter.com/wY0GvHMkN2— Adolfina (@alpha_adolfina) November 23, 2020
While seeing them, your hearts too want to jump and go to Maldives, remember staying at home and social distancing are the only ways to a post-pandemic world.