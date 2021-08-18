Male Chimpanzees Bond With Each Other To Have Successful Parenting Rate

The conglomeration of the University of Michigan, Arizona State University, and Duke University conducted research to gain more insights regarding the close relationships male chimpanzees make with each other. Turns out, chimpanzees build strong bonds with the alpha male and other males to have a successful parenting rate. Joseph Feldblum, the lead author of the research, told Daily Mail, “The research nudges the big question scientists have for a while now, towards resolution. Why do so many animals show signs of cooperation and alliance? Males won’t spend all this time on other males rather than looking for females and food unless there is some kind of benefit.”

The research focused on the association between sociality and paternity success rate. The researcher put the behavioral and genetic data of chimps living in western Tanzania under scrutiny. Based on the data collected, they carved out models to examine the effects of age, dominance and genetic relatedness on the success of the male offspring.

Around 56 cases dating between 1980 and 2014 were put under the researchers’ scope to figure out patterns between male social bonds and paternity success. The research also included close observation of siring events of 45 non-alpha males. The study found that chimpanzees with two or more associations with a strong male or the alpha were more likely to sire an offspring.

Feldblum believes that the results might provide clues about the evolution of friendship among humans. The relationships that chimps develop act as evidence of the deep evolutionary roots.

