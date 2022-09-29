Male Great Hornbill Feeds Partner Inside Nest, Video Leaves Netizens Delighted

A video of a male bird feeding its female counterpart has left the internet delighted. The clip that’s going the rounds on Twitter was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Wednesday, September 28. The clip features a Great Hornbill male feeding its partner near a cavity in the tree trunk. The tropical bird perches near the small hole and transfers the food from its beak inside the cavity. Meanwhile, the female bird who is seated inside the nest accepts the food but refrains from stepping out. At one point in the clip, the male Great Hornbill moves away from the cavity, while the female tries to get its beak outside.

After a few seconds, the male returns and continues the process. The IFS officer was so impressed by the clip that he lauded the love shared between the creatures. He captioned the viral video, “Tell me if this is not Love then what is. A male Great Indian Hornbill feeding the female.” Watch the viral video here:

Within a day the clip of the birds has garnered over 14,000 views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users have responded to the clip as they appreciated their cordial bond. One user wrote, “Very true. The entire world is bound by love.”

Another added, “Both are performing their part of duties.”

One more joined, “They are dedicated to their family.”

Meanwhile, a bird lover who appears to know about the bird species stated, “This may be love but with strings attached. Duty is the key word here, of the great hornbill male. This is their natural instinct. Females lay eggs in a tree crevice and males seal it mainly with mud. Leaves a small hole to pass on food and air.”

In a subsequent tweet, they continued, “When babies are old enough, mom breaks open the seal with her hammer-like beak. Then babies are looked after and fed by both parents. The wonderful creation of God.”

The IFS officer shared information about the species of Hornbills who are deemed as a ‘perfect couple’ while also called the ‘Gardner of the forest’. The officer stated that there are about 9 species of Hornbills found in India.

The forest officer did not specify the location details of the birds where they were spotted.

