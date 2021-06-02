Male Teachers in Spain are Wearing Skirts to Class to Bust Gender Stereotypes

It was a fight against stereotypical gender norms when male teachers across Spain joined hands to promote tolerance in the country. The movement began after a boy was expelled from school last year because he wore a skirt to class. To spread awareness and promote tolerance, male teachers across the country are now wearing skirts to classes as a form of protest. The Pride Month surely kicked off on a positive note as many teachers stood up to fight the toxic gender norms.

The movement named Clothes Have No Gender has only grown stronger every day since its inception on October 27, 2020. It started after a student named Mikel Gomez was expelled from a school in Bilbao for wearing a skirt. He was also referred to psychologists. The campaign has only made students more comfortable with their choices when it comes to clothing.

Recently, two teachers in their mid-30s created a buzz on social media platforms after they decided to do away with their usual trousers and replace them with stylish skirts. The reason behind their decision was that one of their students was reportedly bullied for wearing a skirt to class last month.

The teachers in question — Manuel Ortega and Borja Velazquez — showed their solidarity after their student was made fun of regarding his choice of clothes. The boy was mocked for wearing an anime t-shirt at his school in Valladolid, his classmates’ reactions to his outfit embarrassed him and he left the classroom. This triggered both Manuel and Borja and they decided to do something in order to end the bullying and promote tolerance in schools. The duo has been wearing skirts to class since the beginning of May. Their action has received much praise from all corners.

Manuel also made his views clear as he tweeted that schools are meant to educate students about respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance. He also urged everyone to join the campaign.

