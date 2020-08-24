Malfunction in Iconic Tower Bridge Reminds Netizens Of ‘London Bridge is Falling Down’

A lot of us might have heard the famous nursery rhyme London Bridge Is Falling Down, which talks about the plundering of London Bridge and attempts to repair it. Well, no one ever thought the rhyme to come true, until recently when part of it turned into a reality.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Tower Bridge located in London was stuck open for over an hour due to a malfunction. The passersby and media captured several images of the opened bridge, where two arms can be clearly seen pointing upwards at different angles. This also resulted in the closure of traffic on the bridge, causing a jam in the middle of the day.

The Twitter handle of the City of London Police also informed the people about the bridge, writing, “Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due to a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes.”

⛔️ ROAD CLOSURE ⛔️Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 22, 2020

A few hours later, it was open to pedestrians and cyclists, while being closed to traffic, as the City of London Police tweeted.

#TowerBridge remains closed to traffic, the bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists. Thank you for your patience. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews @TowerBridge — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 23, 2020

However, on Sunday, the bridge was repaired completely, when the City of London Police informed, “#TowerBridge has now reopened to traffic. Thank you for your patience. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews @TowerBridge”.

The news attracted a number of hilarious responses from the netizens, where some of them started to write the lyrics of the rhyme London Bridge is falling down! Some even blamed COVID-19 for the malfunction.

Here’s what people had to say:

London bridge is falling down ! Falling down ! Falling down~! — Scytael Weihr (@Scytael) August 22, 2020

Call me when it's falling down. — (@OGOrlandoJones) August 22, 2020

https://twitter.com/pulleroflegs/status/1297300847035142147

And the joys of 2020 keep coming. Just need London Bridge to fall down now. https://t.co/Gigvrrq6kD — Antonia (@Anchovia) August 22, 2020

Eventually, the fault was fixed in an hour. The traffic was opened up on both ends of the bridge.