Malinga, Hardik Pandya's Bromance in IPL Will Remind Everyone of Mumbai Indians Days

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga and Hardik Pandya shared a light-hearted moment on Thursday night that reminded IPL fans of their time in the Mumbai Indians’ camp. While Malinga has moved on and joined Rajasthan Royals as their bowling coach, Pandya has been given the responsibility to lead the new Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans. Facing Rajasthan Royals, Pandya played the captain’s knock for Gujarat Titans as he smashed an unbeaten 87 to propel the side to their fourth victory in the tournament, outdoing Rajasthan by 37 runs in the process. Perhaps reminiscing their days for the Mumbai Indians, Malinga and Pandya were seen embracing after the match concluded.

The photo of the two cricketers went viral and warmed hearts on Twitter.

This is beautiful picture - Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. pic.twitter.com/pAIH2mcCam— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2022

In a high-octane clash between two in-form teams, Gujarat Titans beat Sanju Samson and Co. by 37 runs to claim their fourth win of the season. Hardik inspired his team with a stellar performance with the bat as he scored unbeaten 87 runs to guide his team to 192/4. While he also claimed the wicket of James Neesham and executed a crucial run out of Sanju Samson. Apart from him, Lockie Ferguson led the charge in the bowling with three crucial wickets which derailed Royals’ chase at DY Patil Stadium.

Jos Buttler started the chase on a strong note with a quickfire fifty but after his departure on 54, the Royals failed to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals. Buttler’s 24-ball stay in the middle was laced with 3 sixes and 8 fours.

