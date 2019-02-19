Mallika Dua Calls Out 'Keyboard Warriors' Post Pulwama Attack, Gets Sexist Abuse Online

Saw Mallika Dua’s video creating a false equivalence between a terror attack & people dying from malnutrition/depression. This is why exalting comics to manic levels of being opinion makers & protectors of the democracy is such a big mistake. Yes I judge you if you think she’s OK pic.twitter.com/ZBjtK3ikJm — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) February 19, 2019

Mallika Dua is the perfect example - The fatter the Feminist gets, the more senseless & cringy they become — Comrade Squinty (@squintneon) February 18, 2019

I agree with @MallikaDua that one can only show anger through keyboard and can’t do anything in real. Like she did show a lot of anger for #MeToo accused only till her father also got accused, then she couldn’t do anything in real. 😊 — Maithun Bhaukaal (@Being_Humor) February 17, 2019

I always thought Mallika Dua’s retarded behaviour was just an act. Oh well. — Shreyasi Goenka (@anvivud) February 18, 2019

By Filling Gas In Rahul Gandhi You'll Get #MallikaDua — Ayushmaan (@khuranawalanahi) February 18, 2019

"What's the big deal with soldiers dying? People die of depression too"- Mallika Dua (The"feminist" daughter of Vinod Dua who was thrown out of The Wire on charges of Molestation).



Shows the shameless mentality of low-life Liberals. #IndianArmyOurPride pic.twitter.com/u7LUxMvTCE — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) February 18, 2019

Comedian and social media influencer Mallika Dua is the latest target of internet trolls after she compared the deaths of the 44 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in a suicide bombing attack on Feb 14 in Pulwama to deaths caused by hunger, depression and other reasons.Dua, who has 673, 000 followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram, regularly uses the site's popular 'Story' feature to upload short video snippets. In one such story, Dua criticised the people who were in 'violent protest' and expressing a virulent and aggressive reaction to the killing of the jawans on social media by saying that these reactions were missing when people died of hunger, unemployment or depression.She said that when people died of causes other than terrorism, no one reacted whereas in case of a terror attack, 'nakli nationalists' were ready to judge others for not having a visible reaction and for going on with their lives.Dua, who is the daughter of journalist and #MeToo accused Vinod Dua, was severely trolled for the video which was shared widely on Twitter. Many felt that the video was tone-deaf and the comparison between killing of soldiers and starvation deaths was not a legitimate one. However, the abuse bordered mainly on shaming her about her body and her father's accusations.However, the full video which Dua shared on Facebook goes on to slam 'performative patriotism'. The video seems to have been made in response to so-called performative patriots and 'keyboard warriors' who have been going out of the way to make people feel bad about going on normally with their lives."Stop policing each other on social media...there are enough reasons to mourn every day, but life goes on," she said, adding, "And it doesn;t mean we love our country or our soldiers any less." Dua called out those who make fake displays of hyper-nationalism to appear more 'Indian' than the others.In the wake of the attack, social media has been a hotbed for hate and negativity with many people spewing venom in the name of nationalism. And the sexist trolling of Dua is further proof that people are not yet ready to tolerate any contrasting views on the Pulwama attack.