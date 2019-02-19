LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mallika Dua Calls Out 'Keyboard Warriors' Post Pulwama Attack, Gets Sexist Abuse Online

'Stop policing each other on social media...there are enough reasons to mourn every day, but life goes on,' Dua said in a video posted on Instagram.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:February 19, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Credit: Instagram/MallikaDua
Comedian and social media influencer Mallika Dua is the latest target of internet trolls after she compared the deaths of the 44 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in a suicide bombing attack on Feb 14 in Pulwama to deaths caused by hunger, depression and other reasons.

Dua, who has 673, 000 followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram, regularly uses the site's popular 'Story' feature to upload short video snippets. In one such story, Dua criticised the people who were in 'violent protest' and expressing a virulent and aggressive reaction to the killing of the jawans on social media by saying that these reactions were missing when people died of hunger, unemployment or depression.

She said that when people died of causes other than terrorism, no one reacted whereas in case of a terror attack, 'nakli nationalists' were ready to judge others for not having a visible reaction and for going on with their lives.

Dua, who is the daughter of journalist and #MeToo accused Vinod Dua, was severely trolled for the video which was shared widely on Twitter. Many felt that the video was tone-deaf and the comparison between killing of soldiers and starvation deaths was not a legitimate one. However, the abuse bordered mainly on shaming her about her body and her father's accusations.



















However, the full video which Dua shared on Facebook goes on to slam 'performative patriotism'. The video seems to have been made in response to so-called performative patriots and 'keyboard warriors' who have been going out of the way to make people feel bad about going on normally with their lives.

"Stop policing each other on social media...there are enough reasons to mourn every day, but life goes on," she said, adding, "And it doesn;t mean we love our country or our soldiers any less." Dua called out those who make fake displays of hyper-nationalism to appear more 'Indian' than the others.

In the wake of the attack, social media has been a hotbed for hate and negativity with many people spewing venom in the name of nationalism. And the sexist trolling of Dua is further proof that people are not yet ready to tolerate any contrasting views on the Pulwama attack.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

