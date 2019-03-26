Mallika Dua Trolled for 'Calling Out' Sona Mohapatra's Silence in Arghya Basu Suicide

Hey @sonamohapatra , missing your toxic activism regarding the suicide of Arghya Basu. Accused of harassment by your bff Nishtha Jain last year. Your two bits are conveniently missing. Please oblige in your characteristic uncouth style. — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) March 24, 2019

She calls herself a feminist and refers to me as my dads daughter and starts whining when I call her her husband’s wife. Boo hoo little bully, life ain’t fair. Or in this case it is. — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) March 24, 2019

Sona Mohapatra is clearly too rusty to know the difference between deleted tweets and unavailable tweets (from people who’ve BLOCKED your toxic presence) but I don’t blame her. She’s so busy accumulating and distributing venom to throw at women who dare question her bullying ways — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) March 24, 2019

Unfollowing you as you are no less than a privileged hypocrite. — Priyanka Das (@Pinka2306) March 24, 2019

FFS @MallikaDua is nothing more than a quintessential privileged Delhi girl. What’s with all this toxicity? — Gaurav Probir Pramanik (@gauravpramanik) March 24, 2019

hey mallika dua even we have been missing your toxic rationalism for not speaking up against your own father who stands accused of sexual harrasment. your two words about being a daughter of a pevert old man are very much needed. — ketan deshpande (@ketande45263041) March 24, 2019

What the actual hell is wrong with Mallika Dua? — Sulagna 🏳️‍🌈 (@BeingChatterjee) March 24, 2019

What the actual hell is wrong with Mallika Dua? — Sulagna 🏳️‍🌈 (@BeingChatterjee) March 24, 2019

Why does mallika dua open her mouth is beyond me. Just stfu man. — NavD (@navdhad) March 24, 2019

Well,for once she is https://t.co/yPJJQNIRrU did go underground as soon as papaji was caught in #MeToo .That WAS the point.Don’t hide behind nonsensical issue(not that you can hide behind anyone/anything). — Purple (@Dafruity) March 24, 2019

Mallika Dua keeps making a bad situation worse. — Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) March 24, 2019

@MallikaDua u r a disgrace to the comedy fraternity — Anish Nayak (@anishnayak007) March 24, 2019

The tragic suicide of #MeToo accused documentary filmmaker Arghya Basu has started a scathing war of words between YouTube comedienne and social media influencer Mallika Dua and singer Sona Mohapatra.Basu, 48, was rescued from his apartment in Santoshpur Kolkata wher he had been found hanging and died en-route to the hospital. Though no suicide note has been found on his body or in his surroundings, friends and family reported that Basu had allegedly been in depression, even after being exonerated from the #MeToo accusations.Referring to Basu's suicide, Mallika Dua posted a tweet on social media in which she tried to "call out"Sona Mohapatra for her apparent silence in the suicide. "Missing your toxic activism," Dua wrote to Mohapatra. She added that it was Bollywood film director and Mohapatra's friend Nishtha Jain who had accused Basu of the sexual harassment."Your two bits are conveniently missing. Please oblige in your characteristic uncouth style," Dua further wrote.In another tweet, she wrote, "She calls herself a feminist and refers to me as my dads daughter and starts whining when I call her her husband’s wife. Boo hoo little bully, life ain’t fair. Or in this case it is,"In yet other tweets that Dua also shared on Facebook, she referred to Mohapatra as "Ram Sampath's wife" and a "a solo woman headliner of toxic garbage on Twitter".The barrage comes a few days after Mohapatra referred to Dua as her father Vinod Dua's daughter and not by her own name.Taking to Facebook, Dua uploaded a long rant against Mohapatra."This snake of a Human being Sona Mohapatra (AKA Payal Rohtagi of all activism) has conveniently put just 2 screenshots to get sympathy votes off her Facebook audience on her professional page because nobody takes her seriously on twitter. lol. She’s the most toxic, uncouth, unscrupulous opportunist when it comes to causes that add to her portfolio. She reduced my identity and accomplishment to being ”daddy’s daughter “ and starting whining when I returned the compliment (Ram sampath’s wife.) She’s stooped to victim blaming a man who committed suicide due to a likely abetment by her best friend whose hobby it is to accuse people of harassment on Facebook without substantiating her statements. Because convenience. Sona is cut from the same bad quality cloth clearly. Somebody get her a gig please. She whines about it all the time and is up to no good in her spare time. Everything from alcoholism to loss of employment to guilt is responsible for the loss of a man’s life but not the baseless character assassination your bff is known for? Since when did gender become the basis of unconditional trust? We should trust your buddy and her version and accept that she’s above the bloody law because she’s a woman? These people decide who’s an offender today and who’s innocent tomorrow (varun grover for instance) because they’re women and we must obey them and trust every word they say and feel without questioning them? I’m a woman and I’m sorry I don’t need that sort of charity consolation prize. Not in my name," she wrote.Rebutting to Dua's tiradde, Sona Mohapatra did not take a step back and launched into a counter-tirade of her own. She called Dua's feminism onbe of 'cobvenience" and not a real fight for women's equality."So Ms Dua, internet comedienne & daughter of Vinod Dua, journalist, powerful media person & power broker finally unblocked me on twitter to say this.I don’t know the said person who took his life personally but know many people who know that he had been battling alcoholism & loss of work & many projects therefore & for many many years, apart from a disturbed personal life.That he took his life is nothing to do with MeToo & if at all, maybe an indication of his own guilt? So who is supposed to feel guilty? The victims? Me ? The movement? Why ?I have only this to say to this spoilt entitled privileged brat of a daddy’s lil Mallika girl..‘You called out, abused & spewed angry rants about several men accused who are also somebody else’s daddy, all until your daddy was also called out in IndiaMeToo by a much feted filmmaker & acclaimed professional, Nishtha Jain & then subsequently even other women, all of whom had nothing to gain. None of us have gained anything, if anything we’ve lost work & have been punished for standing up while most of the accused have been rehabilitated & even feted.Your values & belief systems need a check Ms Dua. Your feminism of convenience isn’t fooling anyone.’Also, regarding your second tweet I have this to say,-I am not bringing up your Mom or Sister or Chacha in this conversation. Dad only because u choose to defend his perverted past & write in to me. So saying Ram Sampath who has no connection to this story, low brow.- Your 40 pages (Please share with public cus nobody has seen this) & even so counts for zilch. Even Alok Nath has legally strong-armed the case of Vinta Nanda. Doesn’t make him right," Mohapatra's full post read.To give you some context, Dua is the daughter of journalist and media personality Vinod Dua who was accused of sexual harassment during the wave of #MeToo accusations that cropped up last year. Dua firmsly denied the allegations and his daughter Mallika defended Dua, a move which brought her widespread unpopularity among her fans as well as netizens. Many criticised her for playing the role of a feminist comedian on social media before conveniently defending her father.and now too, many on social media came out in support of Mohapatra, calling out Dua on her double standards, privilege and hypocrisy in steadfastly defending her father, no questions asked.This is not the first time that Mohapatra has called out other personalities for defending #MeToo accused. She slammed fellow Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam for his defence of music director Anu Mallik who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment, a claim that was backed by singer Alisha Chinoi.Mohapatra has herself accused singer Kailash Kher of misbehavior and harassment and is vocal about the rights of survivors and the need to believe every one of them.