Mallika Sherawat Playing Chess Gets a Checkmate from Internet. Can You Spot Why?

Pandemic, for many, has become a gateway to reinvent themselves.

Advised to stay indoors, people have taken up new skills to learn and better as social distancing is the new norm now. From cooking to painting to playing indoor games to shooting quirky DIY videos, celebrities and the aam janta alike are embracing the new, unfortunate chapter in their lives.

Recently, Murder actress Mallika Sherawat gave a glimpse of her post-corona life wherein she could be seen focussing really hard to make the next move in the game of Chess.

"Carefully, cautiously, planning my next move," Sherawat captioned her photo, completely engrossed in her game. While her caption could be interpreted as a metaphor to our current situation, her well-meaning photo went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Do you see it?

Whatever the next move of Sherawat was, it didn't meet the basics of Chess.

For starters, Sherawat was playing with 2 queens on both sides of the board, while the game only permits one queen each (black and white).

Second and perhaps the most jarring aspect of her chessboard was the incorrect arrangement of pieces. Rook, Bishop, Knight, Pawns, seem to have forgotten their actual positions on the board, at least when the game has just started (check her photo again).

Well, those who came across her otherwise serious photo stayed and had a good laugh. Others were kind enough to checkmate her the basic rules of Chess.

"Firstly the pieces are not arranged in the right position.. N how the hell you have 2 pieces of queens to play," wrote one.

"Seeing the Arranged pieces, make me though that, what will be you r next move,(sic)."

"Learn to arrange the pieces correctly and then u can plan ur next move."

"Nonsense!!!! The pieces rnt even placed in orderly manner. So where's the point in focusing, (sic)."

"Pehle Chess ko arrange karna sikho."

Sherawat also shared the photo on her Instagram page and a similar story unfolded there.