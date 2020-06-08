Malls Open but Shops Shut: Move by UP Traders' Body Has Twitter Confused amid Unlock 1.0

Even as malls and shops reopened in Uttar Pradesh under guidelines for a phased "Unlock", UP residents remained cluless on Twitter after a rather confusing announcement by the state's traders' body.

As per a report in news agency ANI, the traders' body in UP has decided to allow the opening of malls but on one condition - the shops within the mall were to remain closed.

The decision was allegedly taken during a recent Adrash Vyapar Mandal meeting held in Lucknow to discuss rules for reopening of businesses post lockdown.

As per the report, the body is demanding a respite from monthly rent to help the shops cope with losses incurred during the lockdown.





As per the trader body's decision, all shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed. Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/eMiLQyEq4i pic.twitter.com/5g37RRntOa

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 8, 2020

"Exclude the rent and common area maintenance fee during the lockdown," Sanjay Gupta, President of the Mandal, told ANI as he listed the traders' demands. The traders also sought a subsidy on rent and maintenance for the upcoming twelve months. The report said that since the authorities failed to meet such demands, the traders had decided to keep the shops shut despite the reopening of the mall. As the news reached Twitter, many couldn't help but poke some fun at the irony of malls opening while the shops inside remained shut. Many, however, seemed to misinterpret the news as part of unlock rules by the UP government whereas the closure of shops had nothing to do with social distancing or coronavirus. The shops were shut as a sign of protest by the traders' body. The responses to the news were nevertheless priceless.







Barbers shops will be opened but barbers won't be allowed inside. Schools will be reopened but Children and teachers won't be allowed inside. IPL will start again but players won't be allowed to play.

— Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 8, 2020



In public interest.

Malls are open as per govt and management orders.

Shops closed due to traders decision and raising demands for reduced rents. That's the trick here. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) June 8, 2020









जो चाचा है वही भतीजा है , जो भतीजा है, वो ही चाचा है और चाचा कोई है ही नहीं.

— K (@Kumar_Ke5hav) June 8, 2020



Masterful. This leads to a when-a-tree-falls-in-a- forest kind of question. Can a mall be called a mall if there's nothing inside it? Where do you draw the line that turns a non-mall into a mall? If there is only forest inside, can the man who waters it be called a 'maalli'? https://t.co/IO9APkN1Jc — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) June 8, 2020









What!!! Did I read it right — Khyati Engineer (@Khyatiengineer) June 8, 2020









shopping karne wale pic.twitter.com/ixsUWRkt1W

— Dr Achambit Santra™ (@5trillion_jumIe) June 8, 2020



Look glamorous on the outside but actually dead inside - I've been a UP Mall for a while now. https://t.co/1YPAEQoowh — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) June 8, 2020









UP govt has realised mall mei koi kuch khareedne nahi jaata bas free ac ke liye jaate hai.

— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 8, 2020



pic.twitter.com/uMaZW11vwj — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 8, 2020









Then what should people do by going inside a shopping mall when all inside shops are closed. https://t.co/iij8Yviji7 pic.twitter.com/A70r9crY94

— Md Anees (@Anees_Speaks) June 8, 2020

On Monday, UP government issued measures and guidelines for phase 1 of "unlock", even as malls, restaurants and hotels opened across Noida. Face masks and social distancing have been made mandatory at all public places.