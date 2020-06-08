BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Malls Open but Shops Shut: Move by UP Traders' Body Has Twitter Confused amid Unlock 1.0

Many on Twitter misinterpreted the UP traders' body decision to not open shops within malls as a measure to prevent coronavirus | Image credit: Reuters (representational)/ Twitter

Many on Twitter misinterpreted the UP traders' body decision to not open shops within malls as a measure to prevent coronavirus | Image credit: Reuters (representational)/ Twitter

As news reached Twitter, many couldn't help but poke some fun at the irony of malls opening while the shops inside remained shut.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Share this:

Even as malls and shops reopened in Uttar Pradesh under guidelines for a phased "Unlock", UP residents remained cluless on Twitter after a rather confusing announcement by the state's traders' body.

As per a report in news agency ANI, the traders' body in UP has decided to allow the opening of malls but on one condition - the shops within the mall were to remain closed.

The decision was allegedly taken during a recent Adrash Vyapar Mandal meeting held in Lucknow to discuss rules for reopening of businesses post lockdown.

As per the report, the body is demanding a respite from monthly rent to help the shops cope with losses incurred during the lockdown.


"Exclude the rent and common area maintenance fee during the lockdown," Sanjay Gupta, President of the Mandal, told ANI as he listed the traders' demands. The traders also sought a subsidy on rent and maintenance for the upcoming twelve months. The report said that since the authorities failed to meet such demands, the traders had decided to keep the shops shut despite the reopening of the mall. As the news reached Twitter, many couldn't help but poke some fun at the irony of malls opening while the shops inside remained shut. Many, however, seemed to misinterpret the news as part of unlock rules by the UP government whereas the closure of shops had nothing to do with social distancing or coronavirus. The shops were shut as a sign of protest by the traders' body. The responses to the news were nevertheless priceless.














On Monday, UP government issued measures and guidelines for phase 1 of "unlock", even as malls, restaurants and hotels opened across Noida. Face masks and social distancing have been made mandatory at all public places.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading