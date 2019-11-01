Malnourished Chinese Woman Living on Rs 21 a Day for 5 Years Receives Rs 80 Lakh in Donations

A malnourished Chinese woman who lived on eating rice and chillies for five years has received almost Rs 80 lakh in donations from well-wishers around the world after her tragic life-story went viral.

Recently, the story of 24-year-old Wu Huayan went viral. Huayan spent the last five years living on barely $0.30 (Rs 21) and consuming mostly rice and chillies. The orphaned woman who had helped bring up her young brother from a tender age said that she was saving money for medical treatment of her little brother who suffers from mental health problems.

Huayan lost both parents while she was still in school and both she and her brother were then raised by their grandmother and then their uncle and aunt. The couple managed to give the two $42 each (approximately Rs 2,900 per person) every month.

With most of the money spent in supporting her brothers' medical bills as well as paying for her college education, Huayan was left with just $0.30 for herself.

The woman went to a hospital earlier in the month, complaining of facing difficulties in breathing. The doctors found that the petite Huayan was weighed just about 20kg and was severely malnourished. Years of surviving on minimal food had caused heart and kidney problems in the girl.

If you were listening, an update on this story:After the shocking circumstances of Wu Huayan came to light, she has received 470,000 yuan in donations ($66,800).Ms Wu is 24 and weighs 47kg. She'd lived off 30 cents a day for 5 years to support her ill brother. pic.twitter.com/EZxcrJa0O2 — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) October 31, 2019

Following the story, many on social media outraged against the Chinese government's flippant attitude and inability to help out the girl before this.

Following donation, Chinese officials released a statement claiming Huayan had started to receive the minimum subsidy of 300-700 yuan (Rs 3000-7000) from the government, BBC reported. She would also be receiving the emergency relief fund of 20,000 yuan (about Rs 2 lakh) a year.

