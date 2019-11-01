Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Malnourished Chinese Woman Living on Rs 21 a Day for 5 Years Receives Rs 80 Lakh in Donations

The tragic story of 24-year-old Wu Huayan went viral recently, calling worldwide attention to the crucial problem of poverty in China.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malnourished Chinese Woman Living on Rs 21 a Day for 5 Years Receives Rs 80 Lakh in Donations
Image credit: Twitter/ Kerry Allen (@kerrya11en)

A malnourished Chinese woman who lived on eating rice and chillies for five years has received almost Rs 80 lakh in donations from well-wishers around the world after her tragic life-story went viral.

Recently, the story of 24-year-old Wu Huayan went viral. Huayan spent the last five years living on barely $0.30 (Rs 21) and consuming mostly rice and chillies. The orphaned woman who had helped bring up her young brother from a tender age said that she was saving money for medical treatment of her little brother who suffers from mental health problems.

Huayan lost both parents while she was still in school and both she and her brother were then raised by their grandmother and then their uncle and aunt. The couple managed to give the two $42 each (approximately Rs 2,900 per person) every month.

With most of the money spent in supporting her brothers' medical bills as well as paying for her college education, Huayan was left with just $0.30 for herself.

The woman went to a hospital earlier in the month, complaining of facing difficulties in breathing. The doctors found that the petite Huayan was weighed just about 20kg and was severely malnourished. Years of surviving on minimal food had caused heart and kidney problems in the girl.

Following the story, many on social media outraged against the Chinese government's flippant attitude and inability to help out the girl before this.

Following donation, Chinese officials released a statement claiming Huayan had started to receive the minimum subsidy of 300-700 yuan (Rs 3000-7000) from the government, BBC reported. She would also be receiving the emergency relief fund of 20,000 yuan (about Rs 2 lakh) a year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram