Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage

The lions had been perishing in Sudan's Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum after the wildlife police guards who were charged with their upkeep stopped feeding them regularly.

News18.com

January 29, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
Days after horrific images of malnourished and starving tigers in a zoo in Sudan caused global outrage on social media, the emaciated animals have been receiving medial aid, thanks to donations that pourced in from around the world after the images went viral.

The lions had been perishing in Sudan's Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum after the wildlife police guards who were charged with their upkeep stopped feeding them regularly. The staff later blamed the country's economic crisis for the animals' neglect.

Nevertheless, after the heartbreaking images went viral on social media, wildlife enthusiasts and animals lovers from across the world donated for the well-being of the lions. And now, doctors and veterinary professionals from the animal welfare NGO Four Paws International have administered "life saving" treatment to the animals.

When the Four Paws team reached the zoo, they found the animals to be living in dismal and uninhabitable conditions. They treated Kandaka, one of the malnourished lionesses at the zoo, with infusion therapy to cure her dehydration. They kept proving her with "lifesaving" drugs as well as care until she could stand up again and showed willingness to eat.

According to the team, this was progress. The team took to Twitter to share images of the procedure.

