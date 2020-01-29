Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage

Days after horrific images of malnourished and starving tigers in a zoo in Sudan caused global outrage on social media, the emaciated animals have been receiving medial aid, thanks to donations that pourced in from around the world after the images went viral.

The lions had been perishing in Sudan's Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum after the wildlife police guards who were charged with their upkeep stopped feeding them regularly. The staff later blamed the country's economic crisis for the animals' neglect.

Nevertheless, after the heartbreaking images went viral on social media, wildlife enthusiasts and animals lovers from across the world donated for the well-being of the lions. And now, doctors and veterinary professionals from the animal welfare NGO Four Paws International have administered "life saving" treatment to the animals.

When the Four Paws team reached the zoo, they found the animals to be living in dismal and uninhabitable conditions. They treated Kandaka, one of the malnourished lionesses at the zoo, with infusion therapy to cure her dehydration. They kept proving her with "lifesaving" drugs as well as care until she could stand up again and showed willingness to eat.

According to the team, this was progress. The team took to Twitter to share images of the procedure.

#SaveSudanLions Our team is shocked by the conditions on-site! Yesterday our team visited the Al Qurashi Family Park zoo & found that the living conditions are horrendous - the animals have very little space to move. Keep your fingers crossed ➡ https://t.co/hOOMTKEd9A pic.twitter.com/jIpguI1Le0 — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

#SaveSudanLions There is a ray of hope.After hours of infusions, Kandaka showed some improvement. She was able to stand up & walk for a while & was willing to eat. The team provided her with canned cat food, which is a good start after such a long time of malnutrition. pic.twitter.com/JU3E6LaVob — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

#SaveSudanLionsUpdate: infusion therapy for lioness goes on. Our team is ready to stay with her as long as it takes for Kandaka to get as much of the life-saving medication as she can. She is doing well, but it is too early to say whether she will be able to recover. pic.twitter.com/rfOh0LNEWk — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

#SaveSudanLionsUpdate: The team has started the rehydration treatment for Kandaka, the poor lioness who is fighting for her life.The next hours will be critical. The therapy involves infusion of fluids, vitamins & minerals. She is a fighter...➡ https://t.co/hOOMTKEd9A pic.twitter.com/vaMxJGB7zU — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

