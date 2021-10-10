Malvika Iyer, Who Lost Her Hands In Mishap, Is Winning Internet With Her Reply To A Troll

Dr Malvika Iyer underwent a traumatic experience at the tender age of 13 when she lost both her hands in a grenade blast. However, the excruciating loss taught Malvika how to win at life.

A journey that started with the roughest roads has now brought Malvika to a point where she is an inspiration to millions and makes anyone, who gets to know about her story, think thrice before quitting. This woman of steel recently revealed one of the sharpest tools in her shed that kept her going and got her the success she enjoys today: humour.

Malvika shared her Outfit Of The Day (OOTD) on the second day of Navratri when she received an unusual comment on her video. But, rather than getting offended like everybody else, Malvika took it with utmost grace and proved that she is a true champion in life.

Take a look:

LOL. That’s a good one! 😆— Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) October 8, 2021

Malvika then shared the screenshot of the Twitter thread, and in the caption, wrote, “In hour house, we always make fun of my ‘hands.’ Humour is what helped us survive my bomb blast without any grief.” She added, “What breaks my heart is when people pity me even though I am living my best life with the best education and fulfilling career of motivating millions of people.”

In our house, we always make fun of my “hands”. Humor is what helped us survive my bomb blast without any grief. What breaks my heart is when people pity me even though I’m living my best life with the best education & a fulfilling career of motivating millions of people. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V4rMFA5K52— Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) October 8, 2021

Truer words have never been spoken!

In the subsequent tweet, she said, “I am not promoting bullying. That comment was not offensive. I am able to laugh at myself, so let me! I would take a 1000 ‘hand’ jokes any day instead of a ‘pavam ponnu/bechari ladki’.”

Malvika’s way of dealing with such small things shows her skills towards dealing with life in its entirety. Netizens were blown away by the clarity in Malvika’s conscience and applauded her for maturity.

One user wrote, “no more, no less, just this attitude.”

✨ no more no less.. Just THIS ATTITUDE ❤ https://t.co/MZn2O8hbnx— ति𝚜𝚑𝚊. (@Tishasays_12) October 9, 2021

“What a lady,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “There is Lionheart, and then there is Malvika.”

There is Lionheart and then there is Malavika. It takes a lot to go through something like this and come out with so much positivity and cheer. ✌️✌️✌️ https://t.co/pyKkMRl0zy— The Life Saffron (@thelifesaffron) October 8, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

For those feeling down due to tiniest of problems, this is how you should live your life https://t.co/F58JWgF6ad— ExceptionHandler (@MarwariTechie) October 8, 2021

We do not find such people in today's intolerable generation of internet. More than 'pity' (wrong word), it's about how a person can take such things so maturely/humourously, leads me me think how bad was a phase for her & how she must have recovered through it. A salute ma'am! https://t.co/O4hvfoSCoh— Meet (@rememberme_et) October 9, 2021

Itni mushkil cheez itni aasani se kr di 🙏🙏Hats off😄 https://t.co/LoKFum45zF— Shubham Malpani (@__dr_strange_) October 8, 2021

You are a truly beautiful soul!❤️ https://t.co/3P8Yn8fPpU— Mili Pandya 🌌💫 (@Milipan26) October 8, 2021

The hardest thing to break is the human spirit ! You prove that @MalvikaIyer https://t.co/zbpJx6gdfB— Vishaal S Shah 🇮🇳 - SME Branding Specialist (@vishaal_s_shah) October 8, 2021

Malvika is the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puruskar, the highest honour for women, given to her by the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Malvika has been a speaker for various forums, including United Nations HQ in New York City.

