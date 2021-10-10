CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Malvika Iyer, Who Lost Her Hands In Mishap, Is Winning Internet With Her Reply To A Troll
Malvika Iyer, Who Lost Her Hands In Mishap, Is Winning Internet With Her Reply To A Troll

Dr Malvika at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Dr Malvika Iyer said that humour is better than pity any day. Her mature attitude is attracting praises from all over.

Dr Malvika Iyer underwent a traumatic experience at the tender age of 13 when she lost both her hands in a grenade blast. However, the excruciating loss taught Malvika how to win at life.

A journey that started with the roughest roads has now brought Malvika to a point where she is an inspiration to millions and makes anyone, who gets to know about her story, think thrice before quitting. This woman of steel recently revealed one of the sharpest tools in her shed that kept her going and got her the success she enjoys today: humour.

Malvika shared her Outfit Of The Day (OOTD) on the second day of Navratri when she received an unusual comment on her video. But, rather than getting offended like everybody else, Malvika took it with utmost grace and proved that she is a true champion in life.

Malvika then shared the screenshot of the Twitter thread, and in the caption, wrote, “In hour house, we always make fun of my ‘hands.’ Humour is what helped us survive my bomb blast without any grief.” She added, “What breaks my heart is when people pity me even though I am living my best life with the best education and fulfilling career of motivating millions of people.”

In the subsequent tweet, she said, “I am not promoting bullying. That comment was not offensive. I am able to laugh at myself, so let me! I would take a 1000 ‘hand’ jokes any day instead of a ‘pavam ponnu/bechari ladki’.”

Malvika’s way of dealing with such small things shows her skills towards dealing with life in its entirety. Netizens were blown away by the clarity in Malvika’s conscience and applauded her for maturity.

One user wrote, “no more, no less, just this attitude.”

“What a lady,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “There is Lionheart, and then there is Malvika.”

Malvika is the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puruskar, the highest honour for women, given to her by the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Malvika has been a speaker for various forums, including United Nations HQ in New York City.

first published:October 10, 2021, 11:38 IST